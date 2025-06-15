No pressure, just...: Gill reveals what Gambhir told him

IMAGE: Shubman Gill opens up on Gautam Gambhir’s no-nonsense style. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill is stepping into leadership with clarity and calm, backed by two strong voices in Indian cricket — Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar.

With Gambhir now head coach of the national side, Gill, who has already experienced his intense, no-nonsense style during their IPL days at KKR, knows what to expect. But the young Test skipper believes that mutual trust, mindset, and communication will define their new chapter together.

"Gautam bhai is very determined, very committed. And he's also very clear with his communication, what he wants from the players and what kind of mindset that he would want the players to have.”

"Gautam bhai focuses more on the kind of attitude or the mindset that he requires from the team or the players."

Gill also provided a gist of his conversation with chief selector Ajit Agarkar before taking up the leadership role.

"They just want me to be able to express myself as a leader. I mean, that's what they have told me, there are no expectations. They are not expecting me to, you know, to do something that I'm not capable of."

"But you definitely have some kind of expectations from yourself as a leader and as a player. So those are the expectations that I have from myself," he added.