No other option but to look ahead, says Markram after T20 World Cup exit

No other option but to look ahead, says Markram after T20 World Cup exit

March 05, 2026 16:27 IST

'The halfway point, we really felt like we ‌had ⁠a sniff. But then, as it goes in T20 cricket, their Powerplay got off to a flyer, and you can't protect every boundary.'

Aiden markram

IMAGE: South Africa’s next assignment is a five-match T20 series in New Zealand starting on March 15. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • South Africa captain Aiden Markram says his side would put the heavy defeat at the hands of New Zealand behind them and move on.
  • South Africa were knocked out the T20 World Cup with a crushing defeat in the semifinal in Kolkata.
  • Makram says his side played some really good cricket throughout the ​competition and it was just an 'unfortunate evening'.

Given their form going into Wednesday's T20 World Cup semifinal, South Africa expected to compete better against New Zealand but are philosophical about their nine-wicket defeat ​in a format where momentum can swing quickly.

South Africa had won ‌all seven of their games going into the last-four clash, with five of those wins coming in Ahmedabad, but stumbled when faced with a different set of conditions in Kolkata, where ​the ball did not come onto the bat as smoothly.

They set New ​Zealand a below-par 170 to win and their opponents easily chased ⁠it down with 43 deliveries remaining on the back of Finn Allen’s ​unbeaten 33-ball 100.

It marked yet another World Cup failure for the South Africans, who ​are still seeking a first title, but captain Aiden Markram said there was no other option but to look ahead to the next tournament.

"We'll reflect as a group," Markram said. "But I’m ​very proud of these guys. They played some really good cricket throughout this ​competition and it was just an unfortunate evening, really.

Powerplay changed game's complexion  

"The halfway point, we really felt like we ‌had ⁠a sniff. But then, as it goes in T20 cricket, their Powerplay got off to a flyer, and you can't protect every boundary. They got away, and then from there it was really hard to pull it back.

"All you do is ​you break down ​the game and ⁠try to find the areas that could have been better. And you get back on the horse and you try ​and improve as a group and as individuals. And hopefully that ​puts ⁠you in good stead for the future."

South Africa’s next assignment is a five-match T20 series in New Zealand starting on March 15, though only three of the World Cup ⁠squad, ​spinners Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, and all-rounder ​Jason Smith, will take part.

 

New Zealand will meet the winner of Thursday's second semifinal between co-hosts India ​and England in the final on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

