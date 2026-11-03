'No One Like Him': Gill on Hardik Pandya's Importance to India

India's ODI captain Shubman Gill has underscored the critical importance of Hardik Pandya's return to the squad, emphasising that his unique all-round skills are essential for restoring balance to the team's lower middle-order and strengthening their batting ahead of crucial fixtures.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill says Hardik Pandya's return will solve India's ODI balance, as the all-rounder recovers from injury. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Hardik Pandya's prolonged injury absence has significantly affected the balance of India's ODI side, especially the lower middle-order.

Skipper Shubman Gill believes Pandya's return will sort out the number seven and eight positions, making the team more balanced in batting.

Pandya is considered a valuable fast-bowling all-rounder capable of bowling in all phases of the game and offering crucial batting support.

Pandya has been sidelined since the IPL due to multiple injury issues, including a recent shin stress, delaying his return to competitive cricket.

Balancing ODI and Test commitments has been challenging due to tight scheduling, with key players set to miss later ODIs to prepare for the World Test Championship.

Hardik Pandya's prolonged injury-forced absence has affected the balance of India's ODI side and skipper Shubman Gill believes his lower middle-order will be "sorted" once the flamboyant all-rounder returns to international cricket.

Gill said Pandya's skills are unmatched as he is a seam bowling all-rounder, who can operate and be effective during any phase of the game.

"If Hardik Pandya comes into the team, then our number seven and number eight positions will also be sorted. We will look like a much more balanced team in terms of batting," Gill told mediapersons on the eve of the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.

Pandya's Unmatched Value

Pandya, who normally bats at No. 6 or 7, has been sidelined since the IPL because of multiple injury issues, the latest being stress on his shin just before an anticipated return to competitive cricket for India A.

"Firstly, I think he (Pandya) is a great player. The qualities he brings to the team are possessed by very few players in the world. Having a fast-bowling all-rounder who can bowl in every phase of the game, with the new ball, in the middle overs and at the death, along with the kind of batting he offers, is extremely valuable.

"It has been very unfortunate that he hasn't been able to play since the IPL," Gill's answer to a query on the frustration of missing his key all-rounder displayed the team's reliance on Pandya.

"For us, positions five, six and seven are flexible. If you look at our top four, they are pretty much settled, and all four are right-handed batters. So, depending on the situation, if we feel the need for a left-hander at number five, we can send Axar Patel.

Similarly, if the platform is set and we feel KL Rahul is the right batter to come in, we make that decision based on the match situation," Gill said.

"Personally, I feel that positions five, six and seven are more about the number of overs remaining and the situation of the game rather than sticking to fixed batting positions.

"We are very happy with the way our top and middle order is shaping up. When Hardik Pandya comes into the side, our number seven and number eight positions would also be sorted, making us a much more balanced team in terms of our batting depth," he said.

Road to Recovery

Gill said that he is in touch with the 32-year-old and expects him to play a few domestic games before donning the India blues again.

"Yes, we have had multiple conversations. He was supposed to play the India A matches, but just before that, he had some niggles again.

"Hopefully, he will be fit soon, play some domestic cricket, and then we will see him back in the side," Gill said.

Pandya’s return to competitive action suffered another setback, with a shin injury which ruled him out of the three-match ODI series against Australia A in October. Pandya had been named in the India A squad for the 50-over matches, which began on October 6 in Puducherry, subject to fitness clearance. However, he was advised to rest for 15 days after sustaining the shin injury.

Balancing Commitments

Gill also explained that balancing the ODI and Test commitments has been challenging due to the tight scheduling between the two series. While he would have preferred the full World Cup probables to feature in all five ODIs, he stressed that the upcoming Test matches are equally important, particularly with the World Test Championship race becoming more competitive.

The five-match ODI series starts on November 4. India will field a different squad for the final two ODIs, with key players, including skipper Shubman Gill, set to miss the matches to focus on preparations for the upcoming Test series. In Gill's absence, Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy responsibilities.