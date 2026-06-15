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No one has a given right to be selected for Australia: Nathan Lyon

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June 15, 2026 16:13 IST

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Nathan Lyon

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon is confident of playing in the first Test against Bangladesh, which starts on August 13 in Darwin. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points

  • Nathan Lyon is second on Australia's all-time list behind Shane Warne.
  • Lyon has taken 567 Test wickets .
  • He suffered a torn hamstring during the third Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval in December.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said on Monday he is on track to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the home Test series against Bangladesh in August.

The 38-year-old suffered a torn hamstring during the third Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval in December, an injury that required surgery.

Lyon Australia's second highest wicket-taker

Lyon, who has taken 567 Test wickets and is second on Australia's all-time list behind Shane Warne (708), said he has been working hard to get back in shape for the longest format of the game.

"Yeah, 100%," Lyon told Australian media when asked if he was confident of playing in the opener of the two-Test series, which starts on August 13 in Darwin.

"It's been a lot of hard work, there's no point in hiding behind that, a lot of long days and stuff, but that's all been part of it.

"I wouldn't be doing all this work right now if I didn't want to play every Test match.

 

"No one has a given right to be selected for Australia, so I know I need to make sure that I'm performing, doing all the right things. But I'm, hand on heart, set on playing every Test match I'm available for."

The second and final Test begins on August 22 in Mackay.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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