No more free IPL streaming: JioHotstar to offer hybrid model

The Reliance-Disney joint venture will no longer offer completely free streaming for IPL, according to sources. Instead, the entity will adopt a hybrid model where free viewing is available up to a certain threshold, after which users will need to subscribe, sources told Reuters on Thursday.



The joint venture's new, rebranded streaming app JioHotstar will offer subscription plans starting at Rs 149, said one source.



This decision follows the $8.5 billion merger last year between Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Walt Disney, which combined their India media assets.



JioCinema has provided free IPL streaming since securing the rights to the popular tournament for five years, beginning in 2023, for $3 billion.



Under the new hybrid model, users will be able to watch content for free initially, but will

need to subscribe once their consumption exceeds a certain threshold, said two sources with direct knowledge."Once a user develops affinity to the platform, start watching free, becomes loyal ... the subscription will kick in then," said the source, adding that each user's subscription could start at a different point of time.The sources declined to be named as the plans are confidential.Reliance, which controls the joint venture, did not respond to requests for comment.The JioHotstar app will offer a basic plan starting at Rs 149 ($1.72) and an ad-free version for Rs 499 ($5.75) for three months, said the first source.

The Reliance-Disney venture runs more than 100 TV channels and streaming apps in India's $28-billion media and entertainment market, where it also competes with Netflix and Amazon Prime, among others.



JioCinema held the rights to IPL cricket, a money-spinner and among the most-streamed content, as well as to the Winter Olympics and Indian Super League football. Disney's Hotstar app had the rights to the ICC's tournaments in India and English Premier League soccer.