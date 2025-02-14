HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No more free IPL streaming: JioHotstar to offer hybrid model

No more free IPL streaming: JioHotstar to offer hybrid model

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 13:43 IST

x

IMAGE: JioCinema has provided free IPL streaming since securing the rights to the T20 league for five years, beginning in 2023, for $3 billion. Photograph: BCCI

The Reliance-Disney joint venture will no longer offer completely free streaming for IPL, according to sources. Instead, the entity will adopt a hybrid model where free viewing is available up to a certain threshold, after which users will need to subscribe, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The joint venture's new, rebranded streaming app JioHotstar will offer subscription plans starting at Rs 149, said one source.

This decision follows the $8.5 billion merger last year between Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Walt Disney, which combined their India media assets.

JioCinema has provided free IPL streaming since securing the rights to the popular tournament for five years, beginning in 2023, for $3 billion.

Under the new hybrid model, users will be able to watch content for free initially, but will

need to subscribe once their consumption exceeds a certain threshold, said two sources with direct knowledge.

"Once a user develops affinity to the platform, start watching free, becomes loyal ... the subscription will kick in then," said the source, adding that each user's subscription could start at a different point of time.

The sources declined to be named as the plans are confidential.

Reliance, which controls the joint venture, did not respond to requests for comment.

The JioHotstar app will offer a basic plan starting at Rs 149 ($1.72) and an ad-free version for Rs 499 ($5.75) for three months, said the first source.

 

The Reliance-Disney venture runs more than 100 TV channels and streaming apps in India's $28-billion media and entertainment market, where it also competes with Netflix and Amazon Prime, among others.

JioCinema held the rights to IPL cricket, a money-spinner and among the most-streamed content, as well as to the Winter Olympics and Indian Super League football. Disney's Hotstar app had the rights to the ICC's tournaments in India and English Premier League soccer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Here's how much Champions Trophy winners will get...
Here's how much Champions Trophy winners will get...
Why England skipped during training during India ODIs
Why England skipped during training during India ODIs
Check Out Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule
Check Out Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule
'Pakistan Have A Good Chance'
'Pakistan Have A Good Chance'
Bumrah Is 'Rebuilding'
Bumrah Is 'Rebuilding'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Little Red Hearts: 45-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Best Love Stories

webstory image 3

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

VIDEOS

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi0:26

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

After concluding France-US visit, PM Modi emplanes for India3:02

After concluding France-US visit, PM Modi emplanes for India

'India not neutral': At Trump Meet, PM's peace message for Russia, Ukraine3:08

'India not neutral': At Trump Meet, PM's peace message...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD