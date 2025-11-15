HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No leadership change at CSK for IPL 2026!

November 15, 2025 22:50 IST

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to captain Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday confirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead them in IPL 2026, ending speculation about a potential change in leadership following the acquisition of former Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson.

In the last edition of the cash-rich league, Gaikwad's campaign was cut short due to an injury, prompting the management to pass the mantle to franchise icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni midway through the season.

 

Dhoni's return to leadership, however, could not lift CSK as the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the table for the first time in the tournament's history.

Bolstering their squad for the new season, CSK traded out all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange for Samson, and there was heavy speculation that Samson might take over the captaincy role. 

On Saturday, after releasing the list of the retained players, CSK took to 'X' and announced that Gaikwad will continue as the skipper. 'Lead The Way, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad', the franchise captioned the post. 

With the second-biggest purse of Rs 43.4 crore (Rs 434 million) after Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 64.3 crore), CSK will look to add new faces in the min-auction, scheduled to be held in Doha on December 16.

