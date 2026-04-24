No Impact, No Clarity: Dube's Tough IPL 2026

Shivam Dube's poor IPL 2026 form for Chennai Super Kings stems from role confusion and lack of impact, despite a decent strike rate.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube is bowled by Mumbai Indians' A M Ghazanfar at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Shivam Dube has scored just 128 runs in 7 innings in IPL 2026, with no half-centuries.

Across IPL 2025-2026, he has 480 runs at a strike rate in the mid-130s.

Lack of role clarity within Chennai Super Kings has affected his output.

Dube has been shuffled between No. 5 and No. 7, alternating between middle-order and finisher roles.

6 (4 balls) vs RR (March 30, 2026); 45 (27)* vs PBKS (April 3, 2026); 18 (13) vs RCB (April 5, 2026); 20 (10)* vs DC (April 11, 2026); 13 (12)* vs KKR (April 14, 2026); 21 (16) vs SRH (April 18, 2026); 5 (8) vs MI (April 23, 2026) -- these are Shivam Dube's returns in seven matches in IPL 2026.

In IPL 2025, the all-rounder began with a string of poor scores (0, 0, 21, 18, 7, 9, 19, 18, 18) before getting some runs under his belt, finishing the season with 357 runs at an average of 32.45, with a solitary half-century to show for his efforts.

Dube's struggles from last season have dragged into IPL 2026, with the big-hitting Mumbai batter unable to build any momentum, logging just 128 runs in 7 innings, with a highest of 45 not out that came in a losing cause against Punjab Kings.

Across IPL 2025 and 2026 combined, Dube has scored 480 runs at a strike rate in the mid-130s -- not making for poor reading but short of the impact expected from a player in his role.

Role Flux

Up until Thursday's match against Mumbai Indians, Dube has been held back, batting as low as No. 7 hoping he'd adapt to the finisher's role. But that experiment has not quite worked.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18, he walked in at No. 7 with Chennai Super Kings chasing 195, needing 82 off just over eight overs. Dube struck a six and four in his 16 ball-21 before perishing in the 17th over, wilting under pressure to score big. CSK lost that game by 10 runs.

In contrast, on Thursday against MI, Dube was promoted to No. 5 with CSK at 72 for 2 in the 6th over when MI spinners were operating.

Dube has built a reputation of being a enforcer against spinners and his promotion was for that very reason.

But with his current wretched run of form, that move did not pay off. He was sent back by offie Allah Ghazanfar in the 9th over for just 5, undone by the drift generated by Ghazanfar, the ball sneaking past his inside edge and crashing into the stumps.

No Impactful Innings Yet

Dube's issue is not a complete lack of runs but the absence of an impactful innings.

He has got starts. He has struck at a reasonable rate. But he has repeatedly failed to convert those into match-shaping contributions.

For a middle-order power-hitter, that is the difference between being a mere contributor and being decisive.

Dube's IPL Form In Contrast To International Form

Dube's inability to get going in CSK's yellow has been contrary to his exploits in India's Blues -- he was one of the architects of India's T20 World Cup title defence with impactful performances with both, bat and ball, finishing with 235 runs in 9 innings at a 169.06 strike rate and picking 5 wickets.

That success raised expectations, but the transition into a fluctuating IPL role appears to have disrupted his rhythm.

And for Dube to fall short in replicating that showing has left fans, particularly CSK's loyal supporters puzzled.

Lack Of Role Clarity

IMAGE: Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shivam Dube batted at No. 7 and could not force the issue as CSK lost by 10 runs. Photograph: Reuters

Dube has come under tremendous scrutiny for not providing his money's worth. A Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) buy, Dube has not lived up to his top billing in the IPL this season yet.

His inability to play an impactful innings has been telling for the franchise.

But there is a clear lack of role-clarity for Dube.

Is he a finisher or is he better suited as a middle-order aggressor who needs a few balls to settle?

Dube has build a reputation around being an effortless stroke-maker and at his peak -- notably in IPL 2023, when he scored 418 runs -- he thrived in a clearly defined role with freedom to attack, particularly against spin.

This season, that clarity has been missing.

He has not consistently gotten the starts and when he has, he has not built on it for lack of time in the middle.

Frequent changes in batting position, combined with high-pressure match situations, have limited his ability to build innings. His dismissals at crucial junctures have only added to CSK's problems.

The pressure is on the 32 year old to make his opportunities count.

But the Chennai Super Kings themselves are not having the best of seasons. After a string of early losses, they logged their first points in their 4th game against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

Thereafter they faced two more defeats before Thursday's win over MI. CSK's inconsistent campaign could also be affecting Dube's mindset.

With a strike rate of 143, it is not yet a dire situation for Dube. Dube's numbers are unflattering but a couple of good innings and he will be back as CSK's main man in the middle.