No game time, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gaining invaluable India experience

'I think the more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket.'

IMAGE: India bowling coach Morne Morkel says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will gain invaluable experience from training and sharing the dressing room with India’s stars. Photograph: Matthew Childs/ Action Images via Reuters

Key Points Morne Morkel believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exposure to the Indian team environment is invaluable for his development, even without immediate playing time.

Decisions on the playing XI are made by selectors, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the captain, focusing on the best combination for the World Cup.

Morkel stressed that training alongside experienced international players and observing their preparation helps young cricketers grow and adapt.

Young players are encouraged to observe teammates' training methods, understand their game plans, and ask questions to foster learning and a strong mindset.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s continued exposure to the Indian team environment will be valuable for his development, regardless of his immediate playing opportunities for the first T20I against the West Indies on Tuesday. The bowling coach stressed that decisions on the playing XI will be taken by the selectors, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain, based on what they believe is the best combination for India’s World Cup campaign.

Importance of Team Environment

Morkel also added that training alongside experienced international players, observing their preparation and learning from their approach to building an innings will help Vaibhav grow and adapt to the highest level of the game.

'I'm pretty sure, you know, Gautam will look to rotate. I mean, as I said, that is up to the selectors and the coach and the captain in terms of the playing XI, or which playing XI will be the best to win a game for India in our next World Cup. And that has always been the main focus,' Morkel told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

'We all know the talent of Vaibhav. I think the more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket. And if he's not getting that game time, he's still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience. And I think with him sharing that sort of dressing room and talking through guys, just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up innings will be key for him,' said Morkel.

Learning from Experienced Players

Morkel also stressed the importance of creating the right environment for young players to learn, even when their playing time is limited. He encouraged them to closely observe experienced teammates in training, understand their approach and game plans, and ask questions. According to Morkel, such exposure can help young cricketers learn, grow and develop a strong mindset for their careers.

"And I'm a big believer that sometimes, if you put guys in the right environment and they can ask the right questions and they can observe. So, I always challenge them. I said, ‘Watch what this guy is doing in training. How does he face his first 15 balls? When we get to stuff, what sort of game plan does he come up with?' "And for any young player, whether he gets game time or that game time is a little limited, it's still our job to make sure these guys learn, grow, and ask questions. I think that for me is a fantastic growth sort of mind map,” Morkel added.