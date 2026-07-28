No extension! BCCI ends contracts of two India coaches

The BCCI has officially confirmed the non-extension of contracts for assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip, paving the way for new appointments in the India cricket team's support staff.

IMAGE: T Dilip's tenure as India's fielding coach ended. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points BCCI confirms non-extension of contracts for assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip.

Ten Doeschate's contract ended on June 10, while Dilip's one-year extension concluded on June 8.

The decision stems from Ten Doeschate's lack of a specific role and Dilip's unsatisfactory performance.

A new fielding coach will be appointed for India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Subhadeep Ghosh, former India women's and A team staff, is the leading candidate for the fielding coach position.

The contracts of assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip have ended and the BCCI isn't handing them any further extensions, secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI will announce the name of a new fielding coach for the tour of Sri Lanka and while Saikia said that there are "two or three names being discussed", it is understood that former India women's and A team support staff Subhadeep Ghosh is tipped to take over from Dilip and Ten Doeschate.

BCCI Confirms Coaching Staff Changes

"Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeshchate's two-year contract with Indian men's team ended on June 10. Fielding coach T Dilip, who was given a one-year extension after his original term ended, also had his contract ending on June 8," BCCI secretary Saikia told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"The BCCI continued with the duo till the end of India's tour of United Kingdom. However, the BCCI is not giving them any extension. There is no question of accepting resignation as the contract has ended," the secretary cleared the air.

Reasons For Non-Extension Decisions

It must be mentioned that Ten Doeschate intended to leave as when he was brought on board on Gautam Gambhir's insistence, he was promised fielding coach's job but was given no specific role in last two years.

In case of Dilip, his extension for one year before the 2025 Test series in England was on insistence of a senior superstar but no one was happy with his performance. It would have been a miracle had he been given any further extension after poor show during the recent white ball tour of UK.

New Fielding Coach To Be Appointed

"We are currently in talks with two to three names and expect to finalise the details within a day or two. India will have a new fielding coach for tour of Sri Lanka," Saikia didn't divulge the name.

However, Assam's Ghosh, who has been in the system for last six to seven years since the time of Rahul Dravid at the NCA, is the favourite right now.