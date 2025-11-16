'No excuse': Ganguly blasts India's 124-run chase flop

IMAGE: CAB president Sourav Ganguly at Eden Garden cricket stadium, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

With India’s home aura cracking again, Sourav Ganguly has stepped into the pitch debate admitting the Eden surface was far from ideal but stressing that a world-class Test side should never crumble in pursuit of 124.

"There is no controversy. It was not the best Test wicket, but unfortunately India lost. They still should have got 120. It wasn't the greatest Test pitch. Gambhir said they wanted such a pitch and that they themselves instructed the curator," Ganguly told reporters after the match.

"Yes, that is true — instructions were given, and I'll just repeat what I said earlier. I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well for India in England, in ODIs, in T20 cricket. We will continue for a while, but we must play on good pitches," he added.

Besides praising Gambhir's work as India's head coach, Ganguly also placed special emphasis on Mohammed Shami's value to the Test side, a clear message that India must not sideline their veteran fast bowler.

"He must have faith in Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami. Spinners, who win Test matches for them."

Ganguly also had a word of advice for the Test side, in terms of their tactics of approaching a match.

"Win Test matches in five days, not three days," Ganguly said.

It was India's fourth loss at home in the last six Tests including the 0-3 debacle against New Zealand on turning tracks at Pune and Mumbai last year. The loss has reignited the debate on Indian batters' ability on tracks that offer turn.