HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'No excuse': Ganguly blasts India's 124-run chase flop

'No excuse': Ganguly blasts India's 124-run chase flop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 16, 2025 22:29 IST

x

Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: CAB president Sourav Ganguly at Eden Garden cricket stadium, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

With India’s home aura cracking again, Sourav Ganguly has stepped into the pitch debate admitting the Eden surface was far from ideal but stressing that a world-class Test side should never crumble in pursuit of 124.

"There is no controversy. It was not the best Test wicket, but unfortunately India lost. They still should have got 120. It wasn't the greatest Test pitch. Gambhir said they wanted such a pitch and that they themselves instructed the curator," Ganguly told reporters after the match.

 

"Yes, that is true — instructions were given, and I'll just repeat what I said earlier. I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well for India in England, in ODIs, in T20 cricket. We will continue for a while, but we must play on good pitches," he added.

Besides praising Gambhir's work as India's head coach, Ganguly also placed special emphasis on Mohammed Shami's value to the Test side, a clear message that India must not sideline their veteran fast bowler.

"He must have faith in Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami. Spinners, who win Test matches for them."

Ganguly also had a word of advice for the Test side, in terms of their tactics of approaching a match.

"Win Test matches in five days, not three days," Ganguly said.

It was India's fourth loss at home in the last six Tests including the 0-3 debacle against New Zealand on turning tracks at Pune and Mumbai last year. The loss has reignited the debate on Indian batters' ability on tracks that offer turn.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India A, Pakistan skip handshakes again...
India A, Pakistan skip handshakes again...
Gill out of hospital, yet India awaits...
Gill out of hospital, yet India awaits...
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
IPL Retentions: Who Are In, Who Are Out?
IPL Retentions: Who Are In, Who Are Out?
'Crazy win': AB hails SA, KP fumes at 'modern batting'
'Crazy win': AB hails SA, KP fumes at 'modern batting'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Special Crime Unit arrests two Bihar arms dealers in Bhubaneswar with pistols, a carbine, and ammo2:38

Special Crime Unit arrests two Bihar arms dealers in...

Shashi Tharoor responds to Farooq Abdullahs remarks after Srinagar terror attack, Delhi blast1:20

Shashi Tharoor responds to Farooq Abdullahs remarks after...

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticizes RJD after Rohini Acharya quits, cites jungle raj remarks0:51

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticizes RJD after Rohini Acharya...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO