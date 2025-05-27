HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No DRS for Pakistan's home series against Bangladesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
May 27, 2025 17:42 IST

Pakistan

IMAGE: Bangladesh will play three T20 games in the away series in Pakistan beginning on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided against using DRS technology during the three-match T20 home series against Bangladesh due to cost issues.

A reliable PCB source said due to the lack of interest in the series which begins on Wednesday the Board had decided against having the DRS technology.

"It is not cost effective for the board or broadcasters to have DRS technology in the series," the source said.

 

Bangladesh are missing some key players due to various reasons including their experienced left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rehman who injured his thumb while playing in the IPL.

A few Bangladesh players and members of the support staff have also opted out of the tour because of security concerns with Liton Das leading them in the three matches.

Bangladesh reached Lahore after suffering an embarrassing 2-1 loss against UAE in Sharjah in a T20 series.

The PCB and broadcasters also didn't have DRS technology for the second phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which was held after the recent border conflict with India. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
