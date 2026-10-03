India, Pakistan players avoid handshakes in Asian Games cricket final

India clinched the Asian Games cricket gold medal by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a final that, despite diplomatic tensions and a lack of handshakes, remained focused on the competitive spirit of the game.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the Asian Games cricket final against Pakistan in Nisshin on Saturday. Photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points India secured the Asian Games cricket gold medal by defeating Pakistan by 19 runs in a highly anticipated final.

Despite palpable tension, the match proceeded without any major on-field or sideline drama, focusing purely on the sport.

Customary handshakes between the Indian and Pakistani teams were conspicuously absent, reflecting the strained bilateral ties.

The medal ceremony was orderly, with ICC chairman Jay Shah presenting gold to India and an AINAGOC official presenting silver to Pakistan.

The tension surrounding an India-Pakistan clash was palpable, but the much-anticipated Asian Games cricket final between the two old rivals passed off without any drama on the sidelines in Nisshin on Saturday even though handshakes were once again avoided.

It ended with India beating Pakistan by 19 runs to retain the gold medal.

There was considerable curiosity over how the high-profile final would unfold, both on and off the field. But barring the absence of customary handshakes, the contest remained free of controversy, with neither side allowing the strained bilateral ties to spill over into the game.

For the sizeable Indian diaspora, which had travelled from Tokyo, Nagoya and other parts of Japan to watch the final, it was a day centred on cricket.

Pakistan did manage to put India under pressure, but the defending champions' imposing total proved decisive as they secured a second successive Asian Games gold.

Match Proceedings and Post-Match Protocol

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Sahibzada Farhan during the toss. Photographs: BCCI

The toss was conducted in one corner of the ground even as the television camera crew waited at the centre of the pitch.

The post-match proceedings followed a similar script. As the Indian players headed towards their dressing room after the victory, there was no attempt to approach their Pakistani counterparts.

The Pakistan team, meanwhile, emerged from its dressing room, shook hands with the umpires and returned without any interaction with the Indian players.

Despite the conspicuous absence of handshakes, the match itself was played in good spirit.

There were no heated exchanges or major flashpoints, with the players keeping their focus on the contest and allowing the cricket to take centre-stage.

Medal Ceremony and Diplomatic Undertones

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha with ICC chairman Jay Shah. Photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The medal ceremony, too, passed off without any disruption, with the organisers ensuring that the proceedings remained orderly.

A senior official of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC) presented the silver medals to the Pakistan team, while ICC chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah handed the gold medals to the Indian side, led by captain Shreyas Iyer.

The only awkward moment came during the group photograph involving the three medal-winning teams.

With India positioned in the middle, Pakistan were to stand on their left and bronze-medallists Sri Lanka on right.

However, the Pakistani players appeared unsure of where to position themselves and stepped down from the podium after the medal ceremony.

The Sri Lankan players followed suit, with both teams eventually assembling in front of the Indian contingent for the photograph. Shah left after the photo session.

Avoiding Further Controversy

The absence of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who cited prior commitments for missing the final, may also have helped avoid a potentially uncomfortable situation.

Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister, has been at the centre of a standoff with the BCCI over the presentation of the Asia Cup trophies -- both men and women.

The Indian teams have refused to accept their respective trophies from Naqvi to express solidarity with the Indian defence forces following Operation Sindoor last year.

The BCCI has maintained that its teams will not receive trophies from Naqvi, while the Pakistan minister has insisted that India will have to collect the trophies from him personally.

The impasse continued through the 2025 men's Asia Cup and the women's edition this year, with both Indian teams walking away without accepting their trophies from Naqvi.

The BCCI had requested the ACC to allow its deputy chairman to conduct the presentation, but the proposal was not accepted, leaving the trophies unclaimed.

Against this backdrop, the Asian Games final had the potential to become another flashpoint, with the two arch-rivals competing for a major international title.

However, Naqvi's absence and the organisers' handling of the medal ceremony ensured that the occasion passed without a repeat of the Asia Cup controversy.

While the lack of handshakes underlined the continuing strain between the two countries, the final itself remained a competitive sporting contest, with India doing enough on the field to secure the gold.

Pakistan had to settle for silver, while Sri Lanka claimed bronze, as the focus stayed on the medals rather than the politics surrounding the rivalry.