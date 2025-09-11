HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No Blind World Cup matches in crisis-hit Nepal

September 11, 2025

The tournament will be played in New Delhi and Bengaluru primarily but Pakistan will be stationed at a neutral venue, which was to be Kathmandu originally.

Blind cricket

IMAGE: The inaugural women's T20 World Cup for the Blind will feature seven teams including India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The turmoil in Nepal has forced the organisers to drop Kathmandu as neutral venue for the inaugural women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind to be held in India in November this year and an alternate venue is being figured to host matches involving Pakistan.

The tournament will be held from November 11 to 25, featuring Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA.

The tournament will be played in New Delhi and Bengaluru primarily but Pakistan will be stationed at a neutral venue, which was to be Kathmandu originally.

"Kathmandu was originally identified as the third host city, with fixtures involving Pakistan scheduled there. However, due to the current situation in Nepal, an alternate venue is being considered," the Cricket Association for the Blind In India said in a statement.

India-Pakistan hostilities have intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and the Indian government has prohibited Pakistani sportspersons from travelling to India for any bilateral engagement.

There is no such ban on Pakistani players for multi-lateral events but the country has avoided travelling to India citing political tensions and India's refusal to send their players to Pakistan.

 

Nepal was rocked by violent protests over ban on social media sites. Thirty people were killed and over a thousand injured in the recent anti-government protests, which led to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation.

Currently, curfew has been imposed in three districts of Kathmandu valley -- Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur -- by Nepal Army.

The World Cup will comprise 21 league matches, two semifinals, and one final.

India announce squad

After a nationwide talent hunt of 56 players, a 16-member Indian women's team of visually impaired has been announced for the inaugural World Cup.

Deepika T C will lead the B3 Category side while Ganga S Kadam will be her deputy. 

"This World Cup is more than just a tournament. It is a celebration of courage, skill, and inclusion. Hosting it in India is a matter of pride, and I am confident our girls will rise to the occasion, inspire millions, and make the nation proud," said Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI.

The Indian women's visually impaired team had scripted history by winning gold at the 2023 IBSA World Games, defeating Australia in the final.

Squads:

B1 Category (Fully blind): Simu Das (Delhi), P. Karuna Kumari (Andhra Pradesh), Anu Kumari (Bihar), Jamuna Rani Tudu (Odisha), Kavya V (Karnataka).

B2 Category (Significant vision loss): Anekha Devi (Delhi), Basanti Hansdah (Odisha), Simranjeet Kour (Rajasthan), Sunita Sarathe (Madhya Pradesh), Parbati Marndi (Odisha).

B3 Category (Partial vision): Deepika T C (Karnataka), Phula Soren (Odisha), Ganga S Kadam (Maharashtra), Kavya N R (Karnataka), Sushma Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Durga Yevle (Madhya Pradesh).

Source: PTI
