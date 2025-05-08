HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'No BCCI pressure': Rohit's Test retirement was his call

'No BCCI pressure': Rohit's Test retirement was his call

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 18:04 IST

x

Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket was a personal decision and there was no pressure put on him by the BCCI to take that call, its vice-president Rajeev Shukla said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma walked away on his own terms. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit announced his retirement on Wednesday ahead of the five-match Test series in England beginning on June 20.

 

"As far as Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket is concerned, he has made his own decision."

"It is our policy that the players who take the decision of retirement - we do not put any pressure on them, nor do we suggest anything, nor do we say anything," Shukla told PTI Videos.

Rohit is an undisputed white-ball great but he could not replicate that success in the 67 Tests he played. Shukla said his contribution to the five day game was immense.

"The more we praise him, the less it is. He is a great batsman. The good thing is that he has not yet decided to retire from cricket (will play only ODIs). So we will definitely take advantage of his experience and talent," said Shukla.

With Rohit stepping down, it remains to be seen who is elevated to India Test captaincy. Jasprit Bumrah, K L Rahul and Shubman Gill are among the contenders.

When asked about potential names in the fray, Shukla said that the matter lies strictly with the selection committee.

"There should not be any speculations. The selectors will decide and tell you who the captain is- it is solely and purely their call."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket
How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket
'Thank You, Hitman': Legend Walks Away from Test Cricket
'Thank You, Hitman': Legend Walks Away from Test Cricket
Rohit announces Test retirement with immediate effect
Rohit announces Test retirement with immediate effect
'KL Rahul deserves a spot in India's T20 team'
'KL Rahul deserves a spot in India's T20 team'
KL Rahul Smashes Into 200-Sixes Club
KL Rahul Smashes Into 200-Sixes Club

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gobhi Manchurian: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Times India Taught Pakistan A Lesson

webstory image 3

The Best Companies To Work In India Are...

VIDEOS

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!1:03

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!

Stunning visuals of the world's highest railway bridge in J-K1:17

Stunning visuals of the world's highest railway bridge in...

Visuals from Pakistan's Bahawalpur after India's strikes1:43

Visuals from Pakistan's Bahawalpur after India's strikes

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD