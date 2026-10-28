No Batting Coach For CSK In IPL 2027

Michael Hussey, who served as CSK's batting coach for eight years since IPL 2018, was not retained along with bowling coach Eric Simons, fielding coach Rajiv Kumar, physio Tommy Simsek and head of strength and conditioning Greg King.

IMAGE: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings crashed out in the the league stage of IPL in the past three seasons. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chennai Super Kings will not have a batting coach for IPL 2027, a decision confirmed by CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the new head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming who ended an 18-year association with the team.

Mohit Sharma joins as bowling coach, with Albie Morkel and Gareth Batty as assistant coaches.

Only Sridharan Sriram (assistant coach) and James Foster (fielding coach) were retained from the previous season's support staff.

Chennai Super Kings will not have a batting coach for IPL 2027, following an overhaul of their coaching staff after recent disappointing results.

Five-time IPL champions CSK will enter next year's IPL with a new head coach in Zaheer Khan, while appointing Mohit Sharma as their bowling coach along with Albie Morkel and Gareth Batty as assistant coaches.

Major Coaching Staff Changes

Assistant coach Sridharan Sriram and fielding coach James Foster were the only support staff members retained from last season.

CSK, who failed to advance past the league stage in the past three seasons, parted ways with head coach Stephen Fleming earlier this year, ending an 18-year association.

Michael Hussey, who served as CSK's batting coach for eight years since IPL 2018, was not retained along with bowling coach Eric Simons, fielding coach Rajiv Kumar, physio Tommy Simsek and head of strength and conditioning Greg King.

CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that CSK will not hire a batting coach for IPL 2027.

"Our coaching staff is complete. Whoever we announced yesterday will form our backroom team; we will not have a batting coach," Viswanathan told Sportstar.