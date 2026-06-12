Why Nitish Reddy Is Crucial For India's ODI Future

As India prepares for the 2027 ODI World Cup, all eyes are on emerging all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who is poised to step up as a crucial back-up for Hardik Pandya in the upcoming Afghanistan series after his impressive IPL performance.

IMAGE: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has made some technical adjustments to his bowling. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Nitish Reddy is being groomed as a potential back-up for Hardik Pandya, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

Reddy's improved medium-pace bowling and batting were highlighted in the recent IPL, impressing Morkel.

Technical adjustments have helped Reddy increase his pace and balance, leading to overall improvement in his game.

The upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan offers Reddy a crucial opportunity to perform on the international stage.

India's focus for the series is on internal development and preparing for the 2027 World Cup, while respecting Afghanistan's strong white-ball record.

Nitish Reddy, groomed as a back-up to injury-prone India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, would be keenly watched in the ODI series against Afghanistan beginning here on Saturday. Reddy's improvement as a medium pacer was on full display in the recent IPL. With the next World Cup in October-November 2027, India would like to have a ready back-up for Hardik.

Nitish Reddy's Rise and Hardik Pandya's Absence

With what Morkel has seen of Reddy the all-rounder of late, he is happy with his progress.

"You plan, you look at your options like we do in batting and bowling. Same as with the all-rounders. Unfortunately, Hardik is missing this series. He picked up a niggle, quite a niggle, very close to joining camp. But again, it's another opportunity now for Nitish Kumar Reddy. He's been playing beautifully in the last two years," said Morkel when asked how India are planning for life beyond Hardik.

Technical Adjustments and Future Prospects

Reddy has increased his pace after making some technical adjustments. He picked up crucial wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent IPL and was equally impressive with the bat.

"When the players get the opportunity to work and develop their own game, look at areas where they can improve. And Nitish did that. It was from a technical point of view to get him a little bit better at the crease, more balanced, so the energy flows down the wicket," Morkel said.

"In both departments, there's improvement. So, yeah, we're excited for him to get an opportunity and see how he puts that together on an international stage. And, yeah, it's always nice to have that extra helping hand."

India's Strategy for 2027 World Cup and Afghanistan Challenge

On playing Afghanistan and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, he added: "We need to build on regarding the bigger picture down the line. So, a lot of our focus, a lot of our training, the way we go, the way we're going to play the game, is going to be internal and focus on us and not so much on the opposition.

"But saying that, Afghanistan, their white-ball record is very good. We've seen in the World Cup what they can do on the day. So, there's obviously a lot of respect for this team. They've got a lot of quality in their side. It's been a lot of dangerous players. So, we need to be on top of the game."