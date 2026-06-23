India's All-Rounder Nitish Reddy Sidelined From UK Tour

Indian all-rounder Nitish Reddy will miss the crucial white ball tour of the UK due to a significant quadriceps injury, impacting India's team composition and raising concerns about player fitness.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy was expected to cover all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Indian all-rounder Nitish Reddy ruled out of upcoming white ball tour of UK.

Reddy sustained a quadriceps injury during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

The injury is more serious than initially thought, requiring a minimum of four weeks for rehabilitation.

Reddy was expected to fill the void left by Hardik Pandya, who is also recovering from a quadriceps niggle.

Concerns arise regarding Reddy's body adjusting to increased bowling pace after training.

India were dealt a blow as all-rounder Nitish Reddy was ruled out of the upcoming white ball tour of UK with a quadriceps injury that he had sustained during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

Reddy was also supposed to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya, who also has quadriceps niggle and is not in condition to bowl 10 overs in ODIs.

Reddy's Injury Severity And Recovery Timeline

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fiber disruption in the left quadriceps. He has been asked to report at COE for further assessment," the medical bulletin in possession of PTI stated.

It is understood that Reddy will take a minimum of four weeks -- the recovery timeline could extend too -- to complete his rehabilitation before he can start his Return To Play protocols.

The 23-year-old played 10 Tests, 6 ODIs and 4 T20Is for India so far. During the Afghanistan series, he had played two ODIs while missing the second game in Lucknow.

While bowling coach Morne Morkel had then said that the injury didn't look serious, it has now taken a far more serious turn. Many believe that although Reddy's stint with independent fast bowling coach Steffan Jones helped him increase his speed from late 120 kmph to a brisk mid 130 kmph, the flip side is that his body is unable to adjust with demands of sudden uptick in pace.