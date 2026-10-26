Nitish Reddy Eyes 2027 World Cup Role Alongside Hardik Pandya

Nitish Kumar Reddy eyes a bigger role in India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans alongside Hardik Pandya after his match-winning all-round effort against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I in Christchurch on Saturday.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy picked a wicket and then scored a 13-ball 26 to help India down New Zealand in the 2nd T20I on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Nitish Kumar Reddy's unbeaten 26 off 13 balls and a wicket of Bevon Jacobs were crucial in India's four-wicket T20I victory over New Zealand.

Reddy aims to strengthen his credentials as a pace-bowling all-rounder for India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad, emphasising the importance of gaining experience.

His partnership with Tilak Varma, who scored an unbeaten 51, was decisive in recovering from a middle-order collapse and chasing down 181.

Reddy credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for fostering an environment of belief and confidence, irrespective of match situations.

He has played eight ODIs and 11 T20Is, showing more productivity with the ball in the shorter format.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is determined to make every opportunity count as he looks to strengthen his credentials as a pace-bowling all-rounder and push for a place in India's squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

The 22-year-old offered another glimpse of his potential in India's thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand, producing a crucial late burst with the bat after chipping in with the ball to help the world champions move 2-0 ahead in the five-match T20I series.

With India staring at defeat after slipping to 112/6 in pursuit of 181, Nitish smashed an unbeaten 26 off just 13 balls to join Tilak Varma in steering the team home with a ball to spare.

Earlier, he had claimed the important wicket of Bevon Jacobs, finishing with figures of 1/31 in three overs. The performance underlined the value of having a genuine all-rounder in the side, with Nitish potentially offering India another option alongside the experienced Hardik Pandya at next year's World Cup.

Gaining International Experience

Asked whether he was ready to shoulder that responsibility, Nitish stressed the importance of gaining experience before the marquee tournament. "When you are made to bowl in defensive situations, it helps," Nitish stated how bowling the crunch overs helped his game as quoted by ICC.

"It is all about experience right now (ahead of the World Cup). It is all about getting more and more experience before the right time comes," he added.

Nitish has played eight ODIs, scoring 109 runs in five innings at an average of 27.25, including a half-century, while picking up three wickets. His bowling has been more productive in T20 internationals, where he has claimed 11 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 25.36, with best figures of 3/24.

For now, the focus is on making the most of every outing and building the experience required to handle the demands of international cricket.

Turning the Tide with Tilak

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy did well to play able ally to Tilak Varma in Christchurch. Photograph: BCCI

Nitish's finishing skills came to the fore in a tense chase against New Zealand, when India needed 69 runs from 31 balls with only four wickets remaining. Rather than allow the pressure to build, the all-rounder and Tilak looked to seize the initiative, knowing that one productive over could swing the contest back India's way.

"The moment I walked in. The moment when I got the four. We were just talking, 'Tilak we have to believe that we are going to get one strong, good over' and that is what the T20 game is all about. One good over and the pressure is back on the bowling side."

"We managed to take twos of even the good balls. And off the bad balls, we managed to hit for boundaries. I think that's where the game really changed for us," he added.

The partnership proved decisive as India recovered from a dramatic middle-order collapse. After racing to 40 without loss, the hosts lost six wickets for 72 runs, with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner claiming four wickets to put the visitors firmly in control.

Naman Dhir provided the initial spark with a brisk 31 off 17 balls, including three sixes, before Tilak and Nitish completed the rescue act. Tilak remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 deliveries, striking six fours and a six, while Nitish supplied the finishing touches with his unbeaten 26.

Gambhir's Impact on Team Morale

Nitish also credited head coach Gautam Gambhir with creating an environment in which players are encouraged to trust their instincts rather than worry about additional expectations. The all-rounder said the message from the team management was to remain confident, irrespective of the match situation.

"Gautam sir keeps telling us, whatever situation we are in, we have to keep believing. He did not put any other extra pressure that we have to go in and straightaway go bang bang. We are experienced players, and we played to ourselves, and the results came."

That confidence was particularly important after India's middle order faltered against Santner, leaving the defending champions with a difficult equation in the closing stages.