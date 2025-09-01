HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nissanka ton leads SL to ODI series sweep in Zimbabwe

Nissanka ton leads SL to ODI series sweep in Zimbabwe

September 01, 2025 00:10 IST

IMAGE: Pathum Nissanka's 122 off 136 balls contained 16 boundaries. Photograph: BCCI

Pathum Nissanka scored his seventh one-day international century with 122 off 136 balls as Sri Lanka defeated hosts Zimbabwe by five wickets to clinch the two-game series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first, restricting Zimbabwe to 277 for seven in their 50 overs. Opener Ben Curran top-scored for the hosts with 79 off 95 balls.

 

Sri Lanka chased down their target thanks to Nissanka's ton and a crafty 71 off 61 balls by captain Charith Asalanka as they completed the win with three deliveries remaining.

Sri Lanka won the first ODI by seven runs on Friday.

A three-game Twenty20 International series between the sides will be played in Harare starting on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
