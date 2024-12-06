Nissanka leads Sri Lanka fight back

IMAGE: Pathum Nissanka hit 89 while opening the batting in reply to South Africa's 358 on Day 2 of the 2nd Test on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

Opener Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka's fight back against hosts South Africa on Friday as they closed the second day of the second Test on 242-3, trailing by 116 runs.

Nissanka was dropped when he was on 22 and went on to punish the South African bowlers, helping to blunt a hostile seam attack at St George’s Park in reply to the home side’s 358 all out.

But he was out 11 runs short of a century after dancing down the wicket to spinner Keshav Maharaj and was bowled as he missed with a wild swipe.

Nissanka had featured in a 41-run opening partnership with Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 20 before being undone by a rising delivery from Kagiso Rabada that forced an edge behind to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

The 26-year-old Nissanka was dropped in the slips by David Bedingham after another unplayable delivery from Rabada took a healthy edge and used the opportunity to put on 109 runs for the second wicket with Dinesh Chandimal, who perished on 44 as Dane Paterson forced him to prod away from his body and offer Verreynne another catch.

Angelo Mathews (40) and Kamindu Mendes (30) were not out at stumps and will resume on Saturday with Sri Lanka looking to wipe the deficit on the third day and then build a lead on a good batting track.

South Africa were dismissed before lunch but not before Verreynne notched up a thrilling morning century as the home side wagged their tail and added 89 runs to their overnight score of 269-7.

UNLIKELY CENTURY

Verreynne was still one run shy of his 50 when South Africa lost their eighth wicket in the third over of the day but his partnerships with the last two batsmen -- Rabada and Paterson -- saw him to an unlikely century, as he went from 48 to 105 not out in an exciting knock.

Together with Rabada, he put on 56 for the ninth wicket, adding 23 runs to the total before Asitha Fernando took out his stumps.

Verreynne needed 19 runs for his third test ton when No. 11 batsman Paterson came in but he bludgeoned the bowling to swiftly get to three figures. The pair added 33 off 17 balls for the last wicket with Paterson the last man to fall.

Lahiru Kumara, who celebrated his 100th test wicket on Thursday, finished with the best bowling figures of 4-79.

Verreynne was the second South African batter to hit a century in the innings after Ryan Rickelton scored 101 on the opening day.

The test is a must-win for both countries in their bid to reach next year’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in Durban last week to take the first of the two-Test series.