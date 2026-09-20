Hasabnis, Anushka Hit 50s As India A Women Outclass Australia

India A Women clinched a four-wicket victory against Australia A in the first One-Day match, powered by half-centuries from Tejal Hasabnis and Anushka Sharma and Niki Prasad's fine all-round showing.

IMAGE: Niki Prasad showcased her all-round skills, taking three wickets for 28 runs and scoring an unbeaten 32 runs to guide India A to victory against Australia A. Photograph: Niki Prasad/Instagram

Key Points India A Women secured a four-wicket victory against Australia A in the first ODI, chasing down a target of 236 runs.

Tejal Hasabnis scored an impressive 81 runs off 82 balls, while Anushka Sharma contributed 55 runs, forming a crucial 126-run partnership.

Niki Prasad showcased her all-round skills, taking three wickets for 28 runs and scoring an unbeaten 32 runs to guide India A to victory.

Indian spinners Niki Prasad and Vaishnavi Sharma were instrumental in restricting Australia A to 235 runs, each claiming three wickets.

Anushka Sharma and Tejal Hasabnis smashed fluent half-centuries, while Niki Prasad excelled with both bat and ball as India A outclassed Australia by four wickets in the first women's one-day of the three-match series in Mullanpur on Sunday.

The victory came as a relief for the hosts, who had lost the preceding T20 series 0-3.

Hasabnis-Anushka's Crucial Stand

Hasabnis, who hammered five fours and six sixes in her 82-ball 81, partnered promising Anushka Sharma (55) to add 126 runs for a crucial fourth wicket stand. It helped India chase down the 236-run target in 41.1 overs.

However, the home side had a shaky beginning to their chase after slumping to 46 for three in 9.1 overs, losing openers Tanisha Singh, Priya Punia and skipper Yastika Bhatia to pacers Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth and leg-spinner Frankie Nicklin.

But Hasabnis, whose previous appearance for India came in January 2025, and Anushka resisted the Aussie bowlers for 21 overs, and scored at well over five runs an over to take India to safer shores.

The 29-year-old took Nicklin and off-spinner Lilly Mills to cleaners, smoking them for three sixes each as India kept up with the asking rate easily.

Niki's Fine All-Round Show

However, Nicklin had the last laugh, getting the Indian batter caught by Courtney Webb in the deep. India were 195 for five in 33.2 overs and victory very much within the grasp.

However, Niki (32 not out) and Sayali Satghare (25) added 40 runs for the sixth wicket to take India home.

A few overs before that Anushka had fallen to Flintoff, and the catch again was taken by Webb.

Earlier, Australia struggled for momentum once openers Rachael Trenaman (36) and skipper Tahlia Wilson (48) stitched an 81-run alliance.

Young Indian spinners Niki (3/28) and Vaishnavi Sharma (3/40) struck at regular intervals to keep the Aussie batters under check, ensuring their total remained a middling 235.

Brief scores: Australia Women A: 235 all out in 46.3 overs (Rachael Trenaman 36, Tahlia Wilson 48, Charli Knott 39; Niki Prasad 3/28, Vaishnavi Sharma 3/40) lost to India A: 239/6 in 41.1 overs (Tejal Hasabnis 81, Anushka Sharma 55, Niki Prasad 32 not out) by 4 wickets.