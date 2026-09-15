Niki Prasad's all-round show in vain as India A women lose to Australia

Australia Women 'A' clinched the unofficial T20I series against India 'A' with a dominant 30-run victory in Mullanpur, propelled by a superb unbeaten 83 from Katie Mack.

IMAGE: Niki Prasad picked up two wickets and scored a fifty but India A women suffered a 30-run against Australia A in the second unofficial T20 in Mullanpur. Photograph: Niki Prasad/Instagram

Key Points Australia Women 'A' secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match unofficial T20I series by defeating India 'A' by 30 runs.

Katie Mack's unbeaten 83 runs from 60 balls was instrumental in Australia 'A' posting a commanding total of 178 for two.

Niki Prasad's all-round effort for India 'A', including 2/41 with the ball and an unbeaten 54 runs off 31 balls, went in vain.

India 'A' suffered a top-order collapse, slipping to 54/5 inside nine overs, making their chase of 179 runs extremely difficult.

Niki Prasad's all-round show was eclipsed by Katie Mack's unbeaten 83 as Australia Women 'A' beat India 'A' by 30 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match unofficial T20I series in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Mack's first-innings exploits pushed Australia 'A' to a commanding total of 178 for two, and in reply, India 'A' team could only manage 148 for seven even as Prasad led their fightback after a top-order collapse.

India 'A' Struggle in Chase

In pursuit of a stiff target, India had slipped to 54/5 inside nine overs. Prasad found support from Minnu Mani (16) at the other end, but even as they managed to steady the ship, the pair could not stage a counter-attack.

After taking 2/41 in the first half, Prasad struck a vital 54 not out (31 balls) but her all-round show went in vain.

India were off to a poor start with Vrinda Dinesh (1) being cleaned up by Tess Flintoff in the second over. Frankie Nicklin (2/36) jolted India for the second time when she had Sujata Dey (8) caught by Anika Learoyd in the fourth over.

In the fifth over, Milly Illingworth (2/13), who has played for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League, had opener Shipra Giri (13) caught by Flintoff as the hosts slipped to 29 for three inside the powerplay.

Nicklin then had Tejal Hasabnis (6) caught by Flintoff to keep Australia in command, and in the ninth, skipper Anushka Sharma (11) also fell without any significant contribution to Hayley Silver-Holmes (1/15).

Prasad and Minnu joined forces at this stage and put on 53 runs for the sixth wicket, but their partnership could never threaten Australia's grip on the game.

Mack Dominates With Bat

Earlier, Mack led the charge for Australia with a fine knock of 83 which included 11 fours from only 60 balls. She put on a strong first-wicket stand of 75 runs with Rachel Trenaman, who made 37 off 25 balls with five fours and a six.

The Australian batters continued to forge robust partnerships to keep pressure on the Indian bowlers throughout their innings.

After Prasad cleaned up Trenaman in the ninth over for the first breakthrough, Mack found strong support from Charli Knott (26) to add another 38 runs for the second wicket.

Anika Learoyd was the next to provide Mack with strong support, smacking two sixes for her 16-ball 24 not out while putting on 65 runs from only 32 balls for the third wicket.

Australia had earlier won the first match by six wickets. The third and final unofficial T20I will be played here on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Australia Women's A 178/2 in 20 overs (Katie Mack 83 not out; Niki Prasad 2/41) beat India Women's A 148/7 in 20 overs (Niki Prasad 54 not out; Frankie Nicklin 2/36, Milly Illingworth 2/13) by 30 runs.