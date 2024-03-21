News
Nikhil Chopra, Ratra in race for BCCI selector's job

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 16:27 IST
Nikhil Chopra and Ajay Ratra

IMAGE: Nikhil Chopra and Ajay Ratra. Photograph: X

Former India spinner Nikhil Chopra, Delhi veteran Mithun Manhas and current junior selector Krishan Mohan are in the race to become a BCCI selector for the senior national team.

The BCCI had invited the applications for the single position in the five-man selection panel back in January.

Currently, West Zone is represented by two men Salil Ankola and chairman Ajit Agarkar. Ankola is likely to make way for a selector from the North Zone, which is not represented in the panel following the resignation of Chetan Sharma.

 

Former Punjab cricketer Mohan, who is part of the junior selection panel since September 2021, is among the aspirants who have applied for the job.

Former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra has also thrown his hat into the ring.

The application deadline was January 25 but with the IPL starting Friday, the board still has enough time to fill the vacancy. The Cricket Advisory Committee headed by Ashok Malhotra is expected to interview the shortlised candidates in the near future.

"There are a few strong candidates who are in the race and they include Mithun, Chopra and Mohan," said a BCCI source.

Mithun played as many 157 first class games for Delhi and was a regular in the IPL form 2010 to 2014. Recently, R Ashwin spoke glowingly about Mithun's special abilities with the bat ahead of his 100th Test in Dharamsala.

Ratra, a level 3 coach, was with the A team on the tour of South Africa last year.

Chopra, who played one Test and 39 ODIs for India, is now a well known commentator.

The applicant should have played either 7 Tests or 30 first-class matches. A candidate with experience of 10 ODIs or 20 first-class matches will also be considered.

Source: PTI
