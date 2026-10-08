National Green Tribunal allows women's cricket at Raipur with Rs 20 lakh deposit

The National Green Tribunal has conditionally approved the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to host women's international cricket matches this month, mandating a Rs 20 lakh deposit for crucial groundwater recharge efforts.

IMAGE: A view of the covered pitch and ground following heavy rains during an Indian Premier League 2026 match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to host three women's international cricket matches this month.

The permission is conditional on the stadium depositing Rs 20 lakh with the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board for groundwater recharge in the area.

The NGT had previously restrained the stadium from sports activities due to its failure to use sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water and reliance on 828 KLD of groundwater for ground maintenance.

The tribunal has directed the stadium to make all possible efforts to use STP-treated water instead of groundwater for maintaining the cricket ground and submit a report before the next hearing on December 9.

This decision follows earlier notices issued by the NGT in April this year to six cricket stadiums across the country regarding their water usage.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to hold three women's international cricket matches this month on the condition that it deposits Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million) for groundwater recharge in the area.

NGT's Conditional Approval for Matches

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad was hearing the stadium's plea seeking vacation of the tribunal's interim direction of July 2 this year restraining it from carrying out "any further sports" activity without the green body's permission.

The tribunal had passed the July order as the stadium had failed to submit its reply regarding the use of groundwater or fresh water to maintain cricket grounds instead of the sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water.

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Background of NGT's Intervention

Earlier in April this year, the tribunal had issued notices to six cricket stadiums across the country, including the Raipur stadium, asking them to explain why their activities should not be stopped for failing to disclose to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) the source of water used to maintain the pitch and grounds.

In its October 6 order, the NGT noted that the stadium had filed an application seeking vacation of the tribunal's July order.

The tribunal, noting the earlier proceedings, said that according to CGWA's counsel, the stadium was mainly using groundwater to maintain the stadium and it had not switched to the use of STP-treated water.

It had also been pointed out that 828 KLD (kilo litres per day) of groundwater was used by the stadium for maintaining the cricket ground, the tribunal noted.

Groundwater Concerns and Tribunal's Stance

It noted that though the stadium disclosed that an STP of 150 KLD capacity had been installed, the stadium failed to disclose how much of the treated water was generated by the STP and how much of it was used.

The tribunal said, "Groundwater is precious and is required to be rationally utilised for the necessary purposes. Therefore, an attempt was required to be made by the Respondent 10 (stadium) to ensure that instead of using the groundwater, it uses the STP-treated water for maintaining the cricket ground."

"Not only that; in spite of the repeated opportunities, no response was filed by the Respondent 10. Therefore, the Tribunal was constrained to pass an interim order dated July 2," it added.

Future Directives and Compliance

The tribunal noted that the stadium's management sought a modification of its earlier order as international women's cricket matches had been scheduled at the venue on October 16, 18 and 20.

The green panel permitted the stadium to host the matches, subject to depositing Rs 20 lakh with the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

It asked the board to prepare a scheme for recharging groundwater in the area using the money and to submit it to the tribunal before the next hearing on December 9.

It further directed that the stadium "will make all possible efforts and ensure that instead of using the groundwater for maintaining the cricket ground, STP-treated water is used and submit a report in this regard before the next date of hearing".