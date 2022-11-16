Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Neymar Jr/Instagram

Brazil superstar Neymar on Wednesday joined the squad and took part in his first training session with the national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Neymar joined the group later than the rest of the players due to a flight issue from France, where he spent the first half of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates. His PSG team-mates also arrived later.

Brazil have begun World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will remain until Saturday when it departs for Qatar. The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will face Serbia in their opening match on November 24.