Coetzee replaces Nortje as South Africa chase series glory against Australia

South Africa have recalled Gerald Coetzee for injured Anrich Nortje in the series-deciding Newlands Test, targeting a series victory, the world’s top ranking and stronger World Test Championship prospects.

IMAGE: Gerald Coetzee, who last played a Test two years ago, is expected to provide the aggression and extra pace Anrich Nortje brings to the attack. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Key Points Gerald Coetzee replaces injured Anrich Nortje as South Africa make one change for the series-deciding third Test against Australia at Newlands.

Captain Temba Bavuma expects Coetzee’s extra pace and aggressive approach to strengthen the attack after the quick rebuilt his workload.

The Newlands Test will be the ground’s first in October, presenting unfamiliar conditions and pitch-preparation challenges for both teams.

South Africa can top the world Test rankings with victory and strengthen their World Test Championship campaign after levelling the series 1-1.

South Africa have made one change to their team for the third and final Test against Australia at Newlands with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee replacing injured Anrich Nortje.

South Africa have opted to otherwise stick with the players who secured an innings and 31-run victory in the second Test in Gqeberha to level the series at 1-1.

Bavuma Backs Coetzee's Pace and Aggression

The fiery Coetzee earned the last of his four Test caps two years ago.

"He is probably the closest guy in terms of like-for-like with Nortje as an enforcer in the bowling attack," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma told reporters on Monday.

"Gerald has that extra bit of pace. He has been getting his workloads in and we think he can make a big play for the team."

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Rare Newlands Timing Adds to the Challenge

There have been 61 Tests at Newlands since 1889, but never one in October, and only three in November, all against Australia.

The touring side won the first two in 1902 and 1921, but the most recent November fixture was an eight-wicket victory for South Africa in 2011 when Australia were bowled out for 47 in their second innings.

"We have played first-class cricket at this time of year at Newlands, but the way they prepare the wickets for first-class games and Tests is quite different. So there is that element of the experience being new to us," Bavuma said.

South Africa Eye Rankings Boost, WTC Progress

South Africa can go top of the world rankings with victory, and take a step closer to the World Test Championship final, which they won last year against Australia at Lord’s.

"There is a lot of cricket to be played before we get closer to the (WTC) final against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka," Bavuma said.

"It is going to be a tough encounter (against Australia) and we want to see guys go out and do special things for the team."