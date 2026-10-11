New Zealand's New Game Plan! Finn Allen To Bat In Middle Order In India ODIs

New Zealand cricket is set to strategically deploy explosive batter Finn Allen in a new middle-order role during the upcoming ODI series against India.

IMAGE: Finn Allen. Photograph: PTI

Key Points New Zealand plans to experiment with Finn Allen in the middle order during the ODI series against India to assess his capability against spinners and fifth/sixth bowlers.

Head coach Rob Walter stated this strategy is a proactive exploration of options for the next World Cup, not a reaction to recent high-scoring games.

Managing the workload of fast bowlers like Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears is a priority due to a packed schedule and upcoming Test series against Australia.

Lockie Ferguson's phased return for the final two ODIs is part of a broader workload management strategy to ensure he is ready for longer white-ball formats.

New Zealand are planning to use explosive batter Finn Allen in the middle order in the upcoming ODI series against India as they look to explore options before the next World Cup, head coach Rob Walter said, while stressing that managing the workload of their fast bowlers remains a priority ahead of a busy international summer.

Allen, known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order in T20 cricket, is being considered for a different role in the middle overs, where New Zealand want him to take on opposition spinners and the fifth or sixth bowler.

"We've got a different role in mind for Finn in the middle order. So we want to explore that as an option, obviously given his capability to influence the game," Walter said during a virtual media interaction.

"In 50-over cricket, there's a space in the middle of the game to take on the spinners or the fifth or sixth bowler. So, we'll explore that with Finn."

Walter said the idea had been discussed for some time and was not a reaction to the recent high-scoring contests in international cricket.

"We actually want to see what it looks like to have someone in the middle order just taking on the game," he said.

"There's a shift in 50-over cricket, especially if the surfaces are good, where overs 25 to 40 become pretty important, whilst there's an extra fielder in the ring."

Allen is open to the challenge, with Walter revealing that the possibility of moving him down the order had been discussed during the last T20 World Cup as well.

New Zealand will host India for a five-match T20I and five-match ODI series, with the matches also providing an opportunity to assess combinations and build depth ahead of future assignments. The white-ball games will be followed by a two-match Test series.

Fast-bowling workload a priority

Walter said New Zealand were taking a cautious approach to managing their pace resources, with a packed schedule ahead and a Test series against Australia on the horizon.

Will O'Rourke, who is recovering from a lower-back injury sustained in England, is being eased back into bowling, while Ben Sears is recovering from ankle surgery.

O'Rourke had suffered a calf issue that delayed his return to bowling, but Walter said the setback was not a major concern.

"The injury is sort of recovered and we're pretty happy with that, but there's obviously just a real safe loading pattern for him to get into to be ready for Test match cricket," he said.

"We want to pay respect to that and also pay respect to the injury that he came from, from a lower-back point of view."

New Zealand are hopeful that O'Rourke will be available for the Test series against Australia.

Sears, meanwhile, is expected to begin running within the next one to two weeks, although he will require a gradual progression before resuming bowling.

Ferguson's return managed

Walter said the decision to bring fast bowler Lockie Ferguson into the ODI series only for the final two matches was part of New Zealand's broader workload-management strategy rather than a reflection of his standing in the team.

The coaching staff want Ferguson to get sufficient exposure to 50-over cricket after playing T20 cricket, while ensuring he is ready for the demands of the longer white-ball format.

"He is desperate to play and he's made no bones about that, which is awesome. I love that. But it's also just taking the right steps to the process because a number of other guys have been playing in the meantime and doing well."

White-ball captain Mitchell Santner will feature in all five T20Is, with Walter clarifying that his presence in the limited-overs side does not affect his prospects of being part of the Test squad for India.

New Zealand A series an opportunity for youngsters

Walter also welcomed the opportunity for New Zealand A players to face a strong India A side, saying the matches would provide valuable first-class experience for younger cricketers.

He said New Zealand were not planning to field a similar-strength side for the A series but viewed the contests as an opportunity to test their depth against quality opposition.

"From a first-class cricket point of view, to be able to play against quality opposition like that is an outstanding opportunity, especially for our younger guys who have been in the A system a fair bit," he said.

Walter also expressed confidence in New Zealand's ODI core ahead of the next World Cup, pointing to the experience gained by their players through recent global tournaments and bilateral series.

He said the team would benefit from playing at different venues and encountering varied conditions during the World Cup in South Africa, with their adaptability likely to be a key strength.

New Zealand have also appointed former wicketkeeper-batter B J Watling as their batting coach, a move Walter believes will strengthen the team's culture and batting unit.

"He has a massive amount of respect already in the change room before having said a word," Walter said.

"I'm exceptionally excited by what he can bring to the group."