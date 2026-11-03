Devon Conway Ruled Out of First ODI Against India After Training Collision

New Zealand face a significant setback as key opener Devon Conway is ruled out of the first ODI against India in Auckland, following a head injury sustained during a training collision with fast bowler Matt Henry.

IMAGE: Big-hitting Devon Conway's forced omission is a big blow to New Zealand. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Devon Conway sustained a head injury during a training collision with Matt Henry, ruling him out of the first ODI against India.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner confirmed Conway was rushed for medical attention, while Henry appeared fine after concussion assessments.

Tim Seifert has been added to the New Zealand squad for the entire ODI series and is expected to replace Conway in the playing XI.

The injury adds to New Zealand's existing concerns, with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra already sidelined due to hamstring and shoulder injuries.

The ODI series between India and New Zealand is set to begin on November 4 in Auckland.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the first ODI against India, scheduled to be played in Auckland on Wednesday, after sustaining a head injury during a training session on Tuesday. According to Cricinfo, Conway suffered the injury following a collision with fast bowler Matt Henry during the team's pre-match training session at Eden Park, ruling him out of the series opener.

Injury Concerns Mount for Black Caps

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner confirmed that Matt Henry appeared fine after undergoing concussion assessments following the collision, but Conway's condition was more concerning, with the opener being rushed off the premises for further medical attention.

'Not yet. I think Matt went through his concussion thing. He seems okay, but Dev's been raced off-premises. So, yeah, it didn't look too good, actually, that collision,' Santner told the reporters.

Seifert Steps In

Conway's injury adds to New Zealand's growing list of injury concerns, with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra already ruled out of the ODI series due to hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively.

The hosts bolstered their squad by adding in-form wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert, who was initially considered only for the first two ODIs, for the entire series on Monday. Santner said that Seifert is likely to replace Conway in the playing XI.

'Yeah, I guess he's (Seifert) the back-up batter in our squad. So it'll probably be a direct swap if Dev's unavailable, which is a shame. He (Conway) is obviously very good in one-day cricket and, you know, was biding his time in the T20 series. And, yeah, I guess another one of those freak accidents that happens,' Santner said.

The New Zealand skipper said the team was taking the incident seriously, particularly given the nature of the injury.

'It's one of those ones you want to take very seriously, head knocks. We have a backup batter in line just in case. But, yeah, we'll wait and see how he pulls up. It didn't look great, to be fair,' he said.

New Zealand Cricket said both players were immediately attended to by medical staff at the ground and underwent head injury assessments. Both will continue to be monitored, with an update on their further involvement in the series to be provided in due course.

The ODI series commences on November 4 in Auckland.