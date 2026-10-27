'A very special innings': Daryl Mitchell hails Abhishek Sharma's match-winning knock

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell lauded India opener Abhishek Sharma's "world-class hitting" after his explosive century secured an unassailable 3-0 T20I series lead for India, prompting Mitchell to reflect on his team's performance and future matches.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma plays a shot en route to his 38-ball 113 against New Zealand in the third T20 International in Wellington on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell praised India opener Abhishek Sharma's "world-class hitting" after his 38-ball 113 in the third T20I.

Sharma's century was crucial in India's six-wicket victory on Tuesday, giving them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Mitchell acknowledged the series loss but expressed his team's determination to fight back in the remaining two T20Is.

He also regretted some "silly errors" made by New Zealand at critical moments during this series.

Mitchell highlighted the upcoming games, including one at Eden Park, and a "big summer" for the Black Caps with ODIs and Tests.

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell praised India opener Abhishek Sharma for his "world-class hitting" ability, but hoped his side could turn the tide in the remaining two T20Is of the five-match series.

Abhishek Sharma's 38-ball 113 was instrumental in India dismantling New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the rubber.

Mitchell Praises Sharma's Explosive Knock

"A very special innings, I think. Some of that hitting was world-class, and that's why he is one of the best in the world at what he does," Mitchell told the post-match press conference.

"You take your hat off and say, well played. It was definitely his night, and I'm sure it's one that people won't forget for a long time," he added.

• Meet India's New T20 Century King!

New Zealand's Resolve and Future Outlook

However, Mitchell wanted the Kiwis to fight back in the fourth and fifth T20Is.

"The series has gone, but there's still two games left for New Zealand. So, a lot to play for. It's always very special playing for the Black Caps. It's something you dream of as a little kid, to be sitting here and doing these things across all three formats.

"Look, a pretty much sold-out Eden Park (venue for 4th T20I) is going to be pretty special in about 48 hours or 72 hours' time. So, looking forward to that, and it should be good fun," he said.

Mitchell rued some silly errors that New Zealand made at crucial junctures in this series.

"There're probably small moments in games we look back on and wish we could have done it again, which could have seen us 2-1 up if those moments had gone our way. But at the same time, we pride ourselves on our preparation, and we know this is a big summer for us ahead.

"We've obviously got ODIs and a couple of big Tests before we head off to Australia. So, yeah, it's an exciting summer for us as Black Caps," he noted.