New Zealand face a setback as seamer Blair Tickner is ruled out of the crucial second Test against India due to a hamstring injury, prompting Matt Fisher's inclusion in the squad.

IMAGE: Blair Tickner was not part of the opening Test against India. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Black Caps seamer Blair Tickner is out of the second Test against India due to a right-hamstring injury sustained during training.

Matt Fisher, who previously played one Test against Zimbabwe, will replace Tickner in the New Zealand squad.

Tickner's injury comes as New Zealand considers changes to their pace attack after India's high scoring in the first Test.

Frontline spinner Mitch Santner is also out of the series due to a fractured hand.

Black Caps seamer Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the second Test against India, which starts in Christchurch on Friday, by a hamstring injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old paceman suffered a right-hamstring injury while training in Wellington this week and will be replaced in the squad by Matt Fisher, who played his only Test against Zimbabwe last year.

Injury Assessment and Squad Changes

Tickner will undergo further assessments in Christchurch on Tuesday to determine the expected recovery timeline. Tickner was not selected for the drawn first Test but New Zealand might be looking to make some changes to their pace attack after India scored 720-9 declared in their only innings on a flat Basin Reserve track.

New Zealand have already lost frontline spinner Mitch Santner for the series after he fractured his right hand in the one-day series against India.

New Zealand Squad for Second Test

Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young.