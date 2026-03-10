HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » New Zealand's young guns eye glory in 2028 after T20 World Cup heartbreak

New Zealand's young guns eye glory in 2028 after T20 World Cup heartbreak

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 11:50 IST

x

'I think there's a real hunger as a group to work their way towards the World Cup in 2028, especially seeing as it's a home World Cup.'

New Zealand's players celebrate

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup final against India, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • New Zealand lost their fourth short-format World Cup title-decider in 11 years.
  • New Zealand will co-host the 2028 T20 World Cup with Australia.
  • The nine-wicket win over South Africa in the semi-finals, featuring Finn Allen's record 33-ball century, was the highlight of the T20 World Cup for New Zealand.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter believes his young team will be back and hungry for success at the next edition of T20 World Cup on home soil in 2028 after their bittersweet experience in the recently concluded edition.

The Black Caps played some fine cricket to get to Sunday's final only to lose a fourth short-format World Cup title-decider in 11 years, going down to India by a thumping 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Walter said he was proud of his players and sensed there was a real determination to finally land a short-format world title for New Zealand when they co-host the 2028 T20 World Cup with Australia. 

"I think there's a real hunger in the group, having sort of tasted the success here and fallen short," he told reporters by video call before leaving Ahmedabad on Tuesday.  

"I think there's a real hunger as a group to work their way towards the World Cup in 2028, especially seeing as it's a home World Cup.  

"I'd expect a large number, if not all, of that group to be pushing hard to be part of the 2028 team, trying to go that one step further."

Finn Allen's Century Highlight Of World Cup For Kiwis

The nine-wicket win over South Africa in the semi-finals, featuring Finn Allen's record 33-ball century, was the highlight of the tournament, but Walter conceded that the final had left him with mixed feelings about the month in India and Sri Lanka. 

"You're always pretty proud of making a World Cup final," he added. 

"I thought we played well when we needed to, and then obviously pretty disappointed we didn't play our best cricket in the final.

 

"So I suppose it's a classic bittersweet moment. One, to play well to make the final, but then to just not be at our best on the last day of the tournament." 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

On The Vande Bharat After The World Cup Win
On The Vande Bharat After The World Cup Win
Shivam Dube: Unsung Hero of WC Triumph
Shivam Dube: Unsung Hero of WC Triumph
'You Won't Find A Match To This Indian Team'
'You Won't Find A Match To This Indian Team'
From Miller Catch To WC Glory: Surya Reflects On Dream Run
From Miller Catch To WC Glory: Surya Reflects On Dream Run
Hardik Celebrates Win With A Kiss
Hardik Celebrates Win With A Kiss

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

WATCH: Pakistanis Celebrate Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei1:31

WATCH: Pakistanis Celebrate Iran's New Supreme Leader...

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram airport3:01

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO