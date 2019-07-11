News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New Zealand were concerned by Dhoni, Jadeja partnership

New Zealand were concerned by Dhoni, Jadeja partnership

July 11, 2019 12:27 IST

Dhoni, Jadeja absorbed pressure nicely; anything could have happened: Boult

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Matt Henry and Boult reduced the world's number one side to 24 for four. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult said Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's partnership had his team concerned during the semifinal clash here as the two absorbed the pressure nicely to keep India in the hunt.

 

New Zealand reached their second successive World Cup final by defeating India by 18-runs at the Old Trafford on Wednesday. The match lasted two days due to inclement weather.

Chasing a modest target of 240, India's top order was left reeling as Matt Henry and Boult reduced the world's number one side to 24 for four.

Jadeja (77) and Dhoni's (50) seventh-wicket partnership put India back in the game but ultimately it was Boult and Henry's new ball brilliance that proved decisive in the end.

"They absorbed the pressure nicely and anything can happen with Dhoni and Jadeja at the crease, so it's just nice to come out on the right side," Boult said.

The pacer, who claimed the wickets of India skipper Virat Kohli and dangerman Jadeja, said that he enjoyed being part of the 'mayhem' his side created with the new ball.

"It was mayhem out there with the new ball, it was a dream start for us and great fun to be a part of."

"We knew our best balls are good enough for anyone, so it was nice to get the ball moving around and really put the pressure on them," said Boult.

New Zealand will take on either England or Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

"We're just excited about playing in a World Cup final at Lord's - it doesn't get bigger than that and whoever we play, we'll just enjoy it."

"I think we are good enough to beat anyone. Every side is stacked with good players but we can wait to be out there on the big dance, this means everything to the side."

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
