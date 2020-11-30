NZ vs WI third T20I called off due to rain

November 30, 2020 16:07 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate with the series trophy after the third T20 International against West Indies at Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui, was abandoned because of rain. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

The third and final T20 International between New Zealand and West Indies was abandoned due to rain at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui, on Monday.

New Zealand won the rain-shortened first T20 in Auckland on by five wickets, before they rode on Glenn Phillips's smashing century -- the fastest by a Kiwi batsman in T20 international -- in the second game to seal the three-match series 2-0.



New Zealand rested Kane Williamson as Mitchell Santner captained the hosts for the first time but the match was called off after just 2.2 overs were bowled.



West Indies got off to a good start scoring 12 runs in the first over but their joy was short-lived as Lockie Ferguson dismissed Brandon King back for 11 in the second over.



The match was halted due to light showers after 2.2 overs and was eventually called off due to persistent rain.



The New Zealand cricket team had stepped out to take the field wearing black arms bands during their third and final T20I to recognise Ross Dykes' service to the game in New Zealand.

Dykes, one of the great servants of cricket in New Zealand and New Zealand Cricket, died in Auckland, aged 75.



A solid wicket-keeper batsman for Auckland, Dykes played 31 first-class games between 1967 and 1977, effecting 81 dismissals and making 723 runs at an average of 20.



"Match officials and BLACKCAPS in tonight's third T20 international at Bay Oval will wear black arm-bands to recognise Dykes' service to the game in New Zealand," NZC said in an official statement.



He was the convener of selectors between 1996 and 2000; his most notable decision coming in early 1997 when his panel oversaw the selection of an 18-year-old Daniel Vettori, New Zealand's youngest Test player.



Dykes, who is survived by his wife Sue, four children, and three grandchildren, acted for several years as a NZC match referee, overseeing first-class games, List A matches, and women's internationals.