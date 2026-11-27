Debutant Gurnoor Brar made an immediate impact, snatching his maiden Test wicket against New Zealand, as the Black Caps reached 77 for 1 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar celebrates dismissing New Zealand opener Devon Conway and getting his maiden wicket on Friday, Day 1 of the second Test against India at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Debutant Gurnoor Brar bagged his maiden Test wicket, dismissing Devon Conway (31) just before lunch on Day 1 of the second Test.

New Zealand reached 77 for 1 at the break.

India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field.

Tom Latham (42 batting) survived a DRS review and dropped catch by KL Rahul.

Anshul Kamboj struggled with his line and length, while Jasprit Bumrah bowled probing spells without success.

Latham and Conway showed resilience in a 50-run opening stand.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar celebrates as India's players walk back to the pavilion for lunch. Photograph: BCCI

Debutant India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar got his maiden wicket off the last delivery before lunch, dismissing opener Devon Conway (31), as New Zealand reached 77 for 1 going into the break on the opening day of the second Test.

Coming slightly wide off the crease, Gurnoor pitched one and angled it in sharply to trap Conway plumb as the ball hit the back leg.

Brar's Breakthrough Moment

IMAGE: Tom Latham batted confidently to stay unbeaten on 41 at lunch. Photograph: BCCI

This was after Anshul Kamboj once again wasted the new ball despite Jasprit Bumrah bowling a couple of probing spells, as the New Zealand openers made a steady start.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill again won the toss and elected to field, but it seemed like a good toss to lose for Tom Latham (42 batting, 80 balls), who successfully took a DRS review in the first over after being adjudged leg before wicket off Bumrah (0/15 in 6 overs).

Latham did live a charmed life as KL Rahul, stationed at second slip, dropped a regulation catch off Akash Deep's bowling. Latham was batting on 29 then.

Along with Conway, Latham showed that the green grass was only to help the pitch retain its bind and solidity. There was pace and bounce off the pitch, and the batters got value for their shots.

India's Bowling Struggles

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj bowls. Photograph: BCCI

Kamboj (0/27 in 9 overs), who was insanely lucky to retain his spot in the playing eleven, bowled a couple of maiden overs first up, but it was more about bowling outside the off-stump, allowing both openers to leave deliveries at will.

Once he started making the batters play, he neither hit the ideal length nor the correct line. He drifted onto the pads, and Latham promptly whipped him for a boundary. Towards the end of the session, Latham disdainfully dispatched him wide of the long-on fielder for a boundary.

Kamboj was the only bowler in the four-man set-up who neither got some swing like Bumrah, nor seam movement like Akash Deep, nor the bounce that was generated by debutant Gurnoor Brar.

Latham And Conway Build Partnership

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar receives Test cap from Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Gill tried changing Bumrah's ends, and although he did make the batters play and miss, success eluded him after that DRS ruling in favour of Latham when he was yet to open his account.

Once the first hour was over, batting became pretty easy as Conway, who was cautious in the first hour, hit an elegant off-drive off Akash Deep.

In Akash Deep's next over, he played a flashy cut shot to earn another boundary.

Brar (1/18 in 5 overs) was brought into the attack in the 18th over, and immediately it seemed that there was more pace and bounce on offer. But he also drifted in his line and went for a few runs. Conway hit an eye-catching off-drive when he pitched one on a slightly fuller length.

The 50-run opening stand came in the 19th over, and the two batters hardly looked in any sort of trouble against the four-pronged pace attack.