New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra admitted that New Zealand are behind in the game and said that with a whole day's play remaining, the hosts will look to try and bat out the final day.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra batting patiently to remain unbeaten on 27 at stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Wellington. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India posted a record 720 for nine declared, taking a first innings lead of 352 runs on Day 4 of 1st Test.

New Zealand were 119 for 2 in their second essay with Devon Conway and Ravindra at the crease, still trailing India by 233 runs.

Rachin Ravindra said the hosts would prefer to take the challenge one delivery at a time rather than look too far ahead.

He threw his weight behind fellow batter Devon Conway, saying the latter's ability to score big runs was never in doubt.

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra admitted that his team was "pretty behind the game" after India's commanding batting effort on day four of the first Test in Wellington.

India posted a record 720 for nine declared, taking a first innings lead of 352 runs. New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings.

New Zealand were 119 for 2 in their second essay with Devon Conway and Ravindra at the crease, still trailing India by 233 runs.

NZ Not Looking Too Far Ahead

"We are pretty behind the game. India batted well. It's about batting as long as possible for us," Ravindra said.

With 90 overs scheduled on the final day, Ravindra said New Zealand would prefer to take the challenge one delivery at a time rather than look too far ahead.

"Saving the game is looking quite far ahead so we would take it ball by ball. It's 90 overs on final day," he said.

Ravindra Backs Conway

Ravindra, who considers himself an attacking batter, said he has learnt to balance aggression with the demands of the situation.

He also threw his weight behind fellow batter Devon Conway, saying the latter's ability to score big runs was never in doubt if he spent enough time at the crease.

"I am Dev's biggest supporter. Whenever he bats a good number of balls he scores," Ravindra said.

Asked about the run-scoring opportunities on a surface that has witnessed centuries from Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, India's KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, Ravindra said the nature of the pitch should not necessarily be viewed negatively with nearly 1100 runs scored (1088) across the first two innings.

"Don't think it is a negative thing to see Glenn Phillips, Nicholls, Rahul, Pant score hundreds. It might not be a typical Welly wicket where we stand 30 yards from wicket but anything is a good advert for Test cricket," he said.

Bumrah Is Always Switched On

Ravindra also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah's intensity, particularly the Indian pacer's final over.

"Bumrah is always pretty switched on. That's Test cricket," he said.

On the possibility of the surface offering more assistance to the spinners on the final day, Ravindra said weather conditions could play a role.

"I don't have a crystal ball gaze but if it's a bit more windy it might get drier and might turn. Let's see," he said.