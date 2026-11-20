Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have etched their names in history by forming India's first century opening partnership in New Zealand in Test cricket this century, setting a new benchmark with a brilliant 130-run stand.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul celebrate their 130-run opening partnership against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul recorded India's first century opening partnership in New Zealand in Test cricket in the 21st century.

The duo put on a 130-run stand, with Jaiswal scoring a quickfire 85 and Rahul remaining unbeaten on 52.

This is only the fourth-century opening partnership by an Indian pair on New Zealand soil and the first since 1994.

India finished the day's play at 159/1, trailing New Zealand's total of 368.

The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul made history at Wellington during the first Test against New Zealand, putting India's first opening partnership of hundred runs on New Zealand soil in Test cricket in the 21st century.

Jaiswal And Rahul's Record-Breaking Stand

After a massive 368 piled up by Kiwis on the back of tons from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, Jaiswal and KL responded with a brilliant 130-run opening stand for the opening wicket, with Jaiswal being the aggressor with an 89-ball 85, with 16 fours.

The previous high for India in this century was a 73-run stand between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir at the same venue 17 years back in April 2009.

Historical Context Of Indian Openers In New Zealand

Jaiswal and KL's century partnership is also the only fourth-century partnership by an Indian opening pair on NZ soil and the first by an Indian opening pair since 1994, when Nayan Mongia and Navjyot Singh Sidhu put on a 102-run stand at Hamilton.

The highest opening stand by an Indian pair in NZ is by Manoj Prabhakar and WV Raman, as they put on a 149-run stand back in 1990.

The last instance of both visiting openers securing a half-century in an innings on New Zealand soil was back in 2016, as Sami Aslam (91) and Azhar Ali (58) did that during a chase of 369 runs. The duo put on a stand of 131 at Hamilton but Pakistan skittled out for just 230 runs.

India's Position At Stumps

India ended the day's play at 159/1, with Devdutt Padikkal (15*) and KL Rahul (52*) unbeaten. Yashasvi made an audacious 89-ball 85 with 16 fours but missed out on a century.