NZ suffer injury blow; pacer Sears out of Champions Trophy

NZ suffer injury blow; pacer Sears out of Champions Trophy

February 14, 2025 14:42 IST

IMAGE: Ben Sears felt some pain in his left hamstring at the team's first training in Karachi on Wednesday and a subsequent scan revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks' rehabilitation, said Cricket New Zealand. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury, a significant setback for New Zealand ahead of the ICC event which kicks off on February 19.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named Jacob Duffy as Sears' replacement.

"Sears felt some pain in his left hamstring at the team's first training in Karachi on Wednesday and a subsequent scan revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks' rehabilitation," NZC said in a statement.

"The rehabilitation timeframe means that Sears would likely be available for only the team's final Group A match against India in Dubai, and so the decision was made to rule him out."

Sears' absence has paved the way for Duffy, who is currently with the squad for the ODI Tri-Series against Pakistan and South Africa.

"We're all really feeling for Ben. It's always tough being ruled out of a major event at such a late stage, and it's especially tough in Ben's case given it would have been his first major ICC event," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

 

"The timeframes for Ben to be fit to play again meant he would likely miss the majority of the group stage, and given the short nature of the tournament, we felt it was appropriate to bring in a player who is fully fit and ready to go."

"Ben is a player with huge potential and given the short rehabilitation timeframe, we're sure he'll be fit and raring to go for the home series against Pakistan back in New Zealand."

On Duffy's inclusion, Stead said, "Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at international level.

"He's been part of the squad for the ODI Tri-Series so he's fully acclimatised and he's got plenty of experience in these conditions and is fit and ready to go.

"He's another player who will be experiencing his first senior ICC event, so it will be an exciting few weeks ahead for him."

New Zealand will open their Champions Trophy campaign against hosts Pakistan in a Group A match on February 19 in Karachi.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

