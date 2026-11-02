Injury woes for New Zealand! Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra ruled out of India ODIs

New Zealand's cricket team faces a significant challenge ahead of their five-match ODI series against India, with key batters Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra ruled out due to injuries, prompting squad changes and testing the team's depth.

IMAGE: New Zealand cricketers. Photograph: ANI Photos

Key Points Mark Chapman is sidelined for two more weeks due to a hamstring injury, missing the entire ODI series against India.

Rachin Ravindra is out of the ODI series with a shoulder issue, with recovery prioritised for the upcoming Test series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has been included for all five ODIs as a replacement.

Henry Nicholls will feature in the first three ODIs, while Dean Foxcroft joins for the final two matches.

New Zealand suffered a double blow ahead of their upcoming five-match ODI series against India, with key batters Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra both ruled out due to injuries.

Chapman continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and is expected to remain sidelined for a further two weeks.

Meanwhile, Ravindra, who is dealing with a shoulder issue, has been given additional time to recover ahead of the two-match Test series against India later this month.

The five-match ODI series begins in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

Squad Replacements and Coach's Confidence

Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has been included for all five matches of the ODI series.

Meanwhile, Henry Nicholls has been included for the first three games, while Dean Foxcroft will join the squad for the final two matches.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter acknowledged that losing Chapman and Ravindra was a significant blow to the side but remains confident that his squad has enough depth and quality to cope with their absence.

"Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side, so it's a shame they have to miss this series," said Walter.

"I caught up with Mark last week, and although he's disappointed, he's working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don't want to take any undue risks. We are pleased to bring in Henry, who is no stranger to this side, and Dean, who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies," Walter added.

New Zealand ODI Squads

New Zealand ODI squad (Games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand ODI squad (Games 4 and 5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young.