Double Blow For New Zealand! Injured Chapman, Foulkes Out of India T20Is

New Zealand's preparations for the highly anticipated T20I series against India have been hampered by injuries, with key players Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out, leading to the call-up of Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner.

IMAGE: New Zealand batter Mark Chapman suffered a left hamstring tear during the European T20 League last month. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Key Points New Zealand batters Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes are out of the T20I series against India due to injuries.

Chapman sustained a left hamstring tear but is expected to return for the ODI series.

Foulkes injured his right hip flexor with no clear timeline for his recovery.

All-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been called up as replacements.

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman and fast-bowler Zak Foulkes have been ruled out of the T20I series against India due to injuries, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

New Zealand host India in five T20s, five one-day internationals (ODIs) and two tests, with the opening T20 in Christchurch on October 22.

Injury Details and Replacements

Chapman suffered a left hamstring tear during the European T20 League last month but is expected to be available for the ODI series against India.

Foulkes injured his right hip flexor during a recent Canterbury men's training session, with no timeline yet set for his return.

All-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been added to New Zealand's T20 squad as replacements for Chapman and Foulkes.

"I'm gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery. We're fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they're both very excited to be involved," coach Rob Walter said.

New Zealand Squad for India T20Is

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.