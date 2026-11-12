New Zealand adds pacer Brett Randell, all-rounder Josh Clarkson to ODI squad for India series

New Zealand Cricket has announced significant changes to their ODI squad, bringing in uncapped pacer Brett Randell and all-rounder Josh Clarkson for the crucial final matches against India as they aim to bounce back in the series.

IMAGE: Brett Randell, New Zealand cricketer. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Unheralded pacer Brett Randell has been added to New Zealand's squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against India.

All-rounder Josh Clarkson will also join the squad for the fifth and final ODI.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter indicated Randell is likely to make his international debut.

The Black Caps have also shuffled their coaching staff in preparation for the upcoming Test series.

India currently leads the ODI series 2-0, with the third match washed out.

New Zealand on Thursday added unheralded pacer Brett Randell to their squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against India in Mount Maunganui. The fourth match of the series will be played on Friday while the series finale is scheduled for Sunday. India lead 2-0 in the rubber after the third match was washed out.

Squad Reinforcements

The 31-year-old Randell has made 145 professional appearances, including five for New Zealand A. He recently returned from a County Championship stint with Derbyshire. All-rounder Josh Clarkson will also come into the squad for the fifth and final ODI, New Zealand Cricket said in a press release.

Black Caps head coach Rob Walter congratulated Randell on his international selection and also said that he is likely to get a debut. "It's always a special time when a player earns their first international call up," said Walter. "We're very pleased for Brett, he's been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for some time now and has earned this opportunity. "There's been a few movements throughout the series so we're fortunate to be able to bring in Brett and Josh.

Coaching Staff Adjustments

The NZC also announced shuffling of the coaching staff as preparations for the Test series, due to start on November 19, gathered pace. Northern Districts pathway coach Mitch Renwick and strength and conditioning (S&C) coach Corey Mileys have joined Walter and Martin Guptill for the ODIs. This was needed because regular bowling coach Jacob Oram, batting coach Luke Ronchi, and S&C coach Chris Donaldson have left for Wellington for Test preparations.

Updated Squads

Updated New Zealand ODI squads: Game 4: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Will Young Game 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.