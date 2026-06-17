New Zealand reach 166-4 at tea on Day 1 of second Test vs England

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell’s unbeaten 59-run partnership helped New Zealand recover to 166 for 4 at tea on Day 1 after England’s pace attack struck early at The Oval.

IMAGE: England's Matthew Fisher celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway on Day One of the second Test at The Oval on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points England’s pace attack, led by Matthew Fisher and Josh Tongue, reduced New Zealand to 107 for 4 after electing to bowl first.

Debutant Sonny Baker took his first Test wicket by dismissing Rachin Ravindra for 33 in the afternoon session.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell’s unbeaten partnership lifted New Zealand to 166 for 4 at tea on Day 1.

England’s new-look pace attack made early breakthroughs before Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell led a solid New Zealand recovery on the opening day of the second Test at The Oval on Wednesday.

England, under stand-in captain Joe Root, opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and were rewarded with early wickets as Matthew Fisher removed Devon Conway for nine in the sixth over, with debutant wicketkeeper James Rew taking the catch.

New Zealand slipped further when Tom Latham fell for 27 to a sharp catch by Jacob Bethell at gully off Jofra Archer, before Josh Tongue dismissed Henry Nicholls soon after lunch.

Debutant Baker Joins Wicket Tally as Ravindra Falls

Debutant Sonny Baker then struck his first Test wicket, removing Rachin Ravindra for 33 to leave the visitors under pressure at 107 for 4.

Mitchell and Blundell, however, rebuilt the innings with an unbeaten 59-run stand for the fifth wicket, guiding New Zealand to 166 for 4 at tea. Mitchell was unbeaten on 33, while Blundell remained on 23.

England made five changes from their first-Test win, with Baker and Jordan Cox among the debutants. Ollie Robinson missed out due to a knee injury, while Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were unavailable amid an ongoing investigation into a nightclub incident.

Henry Nicholls replaced the retired Kane Williamson in the New Zealand XI.