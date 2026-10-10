New Zealand's Will O'Rourke Ruled Out of India Tour

New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke has been officially ruled out of the highly anticipated home series against India and is expected to return in late December.

IMAGE: Pacer Will O'Rourke continues to rehabilitate injuries to his left hamstring and calf. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke will miss the home series against India due to a hamstring tear and a strained calf.

O'Rourke had only recently returned to the Black Caps after a seven-month layoff due to a back stress fracture.

Head coach Rob Walter stated the decision was made to allow O'Rourke more time to rehabilitate and safely build bowling loads, prioritising his long-term fitness.

The 25-year-old is expected to return to play for Canterbury in late December and aims to be ready for the Test against Australia on December 9.

The multi-format tour between New Zealand and India includes T20Is, ODIs, and a two-match World Test Championship series.

New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke has been sidelined from the home series against India later this month, the hosts confirmed on Saturday.

O’Rourke had made a comeback for the Black Caps earlier this year after a back stress fracture kept him sidelined for seven months. The 25-year-old was laid low with a hamstring tear on the last day of the third Test against England in June. Then in late August, he strained his calf during a training session.

Coach Explains Decision to Rest O'Rourke

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter explained the decision to rest O'Rourke ahead of the India tour that includes a two-match series as part of the current WTC cycle. 'It’s obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India,' said Walter.

'He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads. Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months, so we’re taking a conservative approach to Will’s return to ensure he’s fully fit before he takes the field again'.

Expected Return and Upcoming Fixtures

He is scheduled to return in December. 'Ideally he'll be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world he’ll be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9.'

New Zealand Cricket have also added in a statement that they will announce their ODI squad against India on Sunday, October 10. The two teams will kickstart a multi-format tour with five T20Is beginning October 22. They will then play as many ODIs as possible from November 4 as the two teams prepare for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The two will then square off in a two-match World Test Championship series starting November 19.