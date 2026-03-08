HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
New Zealand pacer Tahuhu ends ODI career with 125 wickets

New Zealand pacer Tahuhu ends ODI career with 125 wickets

March 08, 2026 11:16 IST

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Lea Tahuhu announces retirement from women's ODI cricket after an impressive 15-year career, highlighted by a record 125 wickets and multiple World Cup appearances.

New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu

IMAGE: Pacer Lea Tahuhu took a record 36 wickets for New Zealand in four women's ODI World Cups. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lea Tahuhu retires from women's ODI cricket after a 15-year career, holding the record for New Zealand women's ODI team with 125 wickets.
  • Tahuhu featured in four women's ODI World Cups and holds the New Zealand record for most World Cup wickets with 36.
  • She expresses pride in representing New Zealand in over 100 ODI matches and cherishes every moment of her ODI career.
  • Tahuhu will continue playing T20 cricket and aims to defend the T20 World Cup title for New Zealand.
  • Her final ODI match for New Zealand was against England in last year's World Cup.

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Lea Tahuhu announced her retirement from women's ODI cricket on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Tahuhu drew curtains on a 15-year career, finishing with 125 wickets from 103 matches, a record for the New Zealand women's ODI team.

She made her debut against Australia in June, 2011.

Tahuhu went on to feature in four women's ODI World Cups (2013, 2017, 2022 and 2025).

 

Her match against England in last year's World Cup was her final ODI for New Zealand.

In World Cups alone, Tahuhu picked up 36 wickets, a record for New Zealand, and the ninth best on the all-time charts.

Tahuhu's Reflections on Her ODI Career

"It's always been a privilege and honour to pull on the White Ferns shirt in ODI cricket," Tahuhu said.

"To get one game was an amazing feeling. To have been able to wear the shirt and represent my country and my family over 100 times in ODI cricket is something I never could have dreamt of.

"I'll treasure every moment and walk away from the ODI game incredibly proud of what I've been able to achieve in the format."

Focus on T20 Cricket

Tahuhu, however, will continue in the T20 format and desires to defend the T20 World Cup title for New Zealand in the upcoming edition of the event to be held in England and Wales.

"Winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 was a huge achievement and I'm really motivated to be over in England later this year to help this team defend our title," she said.

