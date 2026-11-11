Matt Henry eager for India Tests, puts injury woes behind him

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry is putting his recent injury troubles behind him and is eagerly anticipating a busy home summer, highlighted by the crucial two-Test series against India starting in Wellington on November 19.

IMAGE: Matt Henry suffered a concussion following a training-ground collision with teammate Devon Conway, forcing him to miss the third ODI against India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Matt Henry has recovered from a concussion and a minor quadriceps issue, making him available for the fourth ODI against India.

He is named in New Zealand's 14-member squad for the two-Test series against India, starting November 19.

Henry described his recent setbacks as frustrating but is optimistic about the busy home summer schedule.

He acknowledged the challenge of managing fast bowlers' workloads with 10 Tests scheduled until March, but trusts the squad's depth.

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry is looking forward to putting his recent injury troubles behind him as he prepares for a busy home summer, headlined by the two-Test series against India beginning at Wellington on November 19.

Henry suffered a concussion following a training-ground collision with teammate Devon Conway, forcing him to miss the third ODI against India.

However, the pacer has reported good progress and is set to return for the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Injury Recovery and Return

The 34-year-old said the setbacks have been frustrating but remained optimistic about the cricket ahead.

"Yeah, I've been a little bit unlucky. So thankfully, progressing well with the head," he said ahead of Friday's fourth ODI against India.

"It's been a bit frustrating, obviously pushing things back. But the main thing is we've still got plenty of cricket to play. And no, it's just been a really exciting summer," he added.

Henry, who will return for the fourth ODI, has been named in New Zealand's 14-member squad for the Test series, along with Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell, who are all recovering from their respective injuries.

He is not overly concerned about a minor quadriceps issue and taken a cautious approach with a busy schedule ahead.

"Yeah, no, not too concerned. That was nothing too major. It's just we've got a lot of cricket coming up. So being just smart about that. So that was fine after a couple of days," he said.

Collision with Conway and Workload Management

Speaking about the collision with Devon Conway during practice, Henry said both players had a blind spot.

"Yeah, no, it wasn't ideal. We're just doing some fielding and unfortunately just both have a bit of a blind spot, so managed to have a big head clash with Dev, which was not great. So haven't seen Dev yet.

"He's obviously been at home, so looking forward to catching up with him and make sure he's all right as well," he said.

With New Zealand set to play 10 Tests between now and March, Henry acknowledged that managing workload of fast bowlers would not be a challenge, given the depth of the squad.

"At this stage, we'll get into camp. And we'll look to play every game we can. But we'll probably play it as we see it. We've obviously got a lot of bowlers.

"We've got a big squad as well. And we know we've got a lot of cricket too. So managing the workload is always going to be a challenge. With so much cricket to be played. But it is a moving thing. And just communication throughout will be key," Henry said.

World Test Championship Focus

The series against India will be important in the context of the World Test Championship, but Henry said New Zealand would focus on their own performances rather than the results of their rivals.

"So for us it's actually focusing on the games we've got, which just starts with India. And we'll look to play our cricket like we have. And playing at home is really important for us as well.

"So we know it's a big series, but it's something that we've, yeah, we love playing here at home. So we'll be looking forward to it."

On the ongoing ODI series against India, Henry, who is yet to play a game, said the team is pleased with its efforts despite the results not going its way. New Zealand trail 0-2 in the series after the third ODI was washed out.

"I think the way that we were defending a low total on a tricky wicket, we did really well, and if it wasn't for the rain, it was going to be a really close finish.

"So really proud of how the guys have been going and we look forward to coming here in the Mount, which we present different challenges again. So we look forward to that and we've got two important games to come."