'New Zealand outplayed India in all departments'

February 24, 2020 11:09 IST

'India will be disappointed with their performance and I am sure they will introspect and bounce back strongly in Christchurch.'

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari is bowled by Tim Southee during Day 4 of the first Test in Wellington. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

After New Zealand thrashed India by ten wickets in the first Test in Wellington on Monday, former cricketer VVS Laxman said the visitors were outplayed in all departments.

"Emphatic win for the @BLACKCAPS. They showed a lot of discipline and patience in executing their plans and outplayed India in all departments. India will be disappointed with their performance and I am sure they will introspect and bounce back strongly in Christchurch. #INDvNZ," Laxman tweeted.



This was New Zealand's 100th Test match win, while on the other hand World No 1 India suffered their first defeat in the ICC World Test Championship.



Resuming day four at 144/4, India managed to add just 47 runs to their total before being bowled out for 191 in their second innings.



Needing just nine runs for the win, New Zealand eased to victory in just 1.4 overs to finish the game with one full day and a half to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.



The two teams will clash in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29.