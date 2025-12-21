New Zealand opener Conway makes history

IMAGE: Devon Conway raises his bat on celebrating his century on Sunday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Opener Devon Conway made history, becoming the first-ever New Zealand batter to score a double century and a century in a Test match.

The elegant opener achieved this record during his side's third and final Test against West Indies at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

In the first innings, Conway scored a brilliant 227 off 367 balls, with 31 boundaries, playing a crucial role in taking NZ to 575/8 declared. Now, during the second innings, he scored an attacking 139-ball 100, with eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of almost 72.

He is the 10th batter to achieve a double of a double ton and century in a single Test match.

After suffering patchy form for two years, Conway has delivered a stunning Test cricket season this year, scoring a staggering 697 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 87.12, a strike rate of 61.30, including three centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 227.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Conway entered the record books on Sunday by smashing their second hundreds of the match to help set West Indies an unlikely victory target of 462 on day four of the third and final Test in Mount Maunganui.

It was the first time in a test match that a team's opening batters had each hit centuries in both innings. Latham had chalked up 137 and Conway 227 in the first innings.

NZ leads this three-match Test series 1-0, with the first Test ending in a draw, while the second one was won by the Kiwis by nine wickets. (ANI)