New Zealand not bogged down by loss to India

New Zealand not bogged down by loss to India

March 03, 2025 09:24 IST
March 03, 2025 09:24 IST

'Obviously we're going to get on the plane this morning and we'll take our learnings from this game but also understand the conditions when we go to Pakistan.'

IMAGE: Matt Henry took 5 for 42 to restrict India to 249 for 9 in their final group match at the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

New Zealand will head into their Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa with confidence intact despite suffering their first defeat of the tournament against India, paceman Matt Henry said.

The Black Caps were bundled out for 205 in the five-wicket loss in Dubai on Sunday, a match between teams already qualified for the last four.

The result sends New Zealand back to Pakistan where they will play South Africa in Lahore in the second semi-final on Wednesday. India remain in Dubai to face Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

 

Henry, who took 5-42 as New Zealand's bowlers restricted India to 249-9, said the Black Caps would not read much into the defeat.

"I wouldn't have thought so -- we've been playing some really good cricket this tournament," he told reporters.

"Obviously we're going to get on the plane this morning and we'll take our learnings from this game but also understand the conditions when we go to Pakistan.

"We've played a few games in the tri-series there and we'll be ready to face that semi-final."

New Zealand's last visit to Lahore yielded a six-wicket win over South Africa three weeks ago during the ODI tri-series, two days after beating Pakistan at the same venue.

While India's spin quartet took nine out of 10 wickets in Dubai, led by Varun Chakravarthy's 5-42, Henry was full of praise for New Zealand's pace-led attack.

He also said New Zealand had no preferences before the India match as to which team they would rather face in the semi-finals.

"All teams have their strengths. Obviously (we're) playing South Africa who have been playing some fantastic cricket and are a very well-balanced side," he said.

"They've obviously got a lot of power in their batting line-up but they've got a serious bowling attack as well.

"Semi-final cricket, finals cricket, it's always exciting and it's always great when you're playing against the best teams."

Source: REUTERS
