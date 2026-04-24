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Home  » Cricket » New Zealand legend Suzie Bates to retire after T20 World Cup

New Zealand legend Suzie Bates to retire after T20 World Cup

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April 24, 2026 18:23 IST

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New Zealand’s legendary all-rounder has announced she will retire after the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in England, bringing a 20-year international career to a close.

Suzie Bates

IMAGE: Suzie Bates is the first woman to score 25,000 runs in all formats. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Key Points

  • Suzie Bates will retire after the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, ending a historic 20-year international career.
  • She holds multiple records, including most international appearances (362) and leading run-scorer in women’s T20Is.
  • Teammates like Amelia Kerr praise her legacy, as Bates targets one final World Cup victory before stepping away.

New Zealand will bid farewell to one of its cricketing greats when all-rounder Suzie Bates calls time on her international career at the end of the White Ferns' T20 World Cup campaign in England.

The record-breaking 38-year-old confirmed on Friday she will retire after 20 years at the highest level.

If Bates has her way, she will bow out with back-to-back T20 World Cup titles, having celebrated a long-awaited maiden championship in the United Arab Emirates two years ago.

"When I look back on the past 20-plus years, I can’t quite believe how quickly the time has gone," she said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

"I'm immensely proud to have worn the fern so many times, and I’ve been filled with enormous purpose and joy in striving each day to be a better person, teammate, cricketer, and athlete for this team.

"Words can’t truly express my gratitude to all my teammates and coaches along the way.

"I have one final mission: to head to the UK - a place that holds so many special memories for me - and win another World Cup."

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A career defined by records, longevity

The right-handed opening batter has represented the White Ferns 362 times across both ODIs and T20Is, making her the most capped female international in history.

The first woman to score 25,000 runs in all formats, she is the all-time leading run-scorer in women's T20Is (4,717) and has the highest number of catches in women's ODIs (93) and T20Is (96).

Bates made her domestic debut for the Otago Sparks as a 15-year-old in 2003, with her international debut following three years later.

She was appointed New Zealand captain in 2011, leading the Ferns in 151 matches.

A multi-sport talent, Bates also represented New Zealand in basketball at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

 

"Suzie really is one of the greatest cricketers of all time," current skipper Amelia Kerr said.

"Growing up, Suzie was my role model .... Her record speaks for itself.

"She’ll be hugely missed in the White Ferns whanau (family), but I know she’s still got a bit more left in the tank."

The Women's T20 World Cup starts on June 12.

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Source: REUTERS
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