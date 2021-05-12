News
NZ's IPL players in Maldives might head to England this weekend

NZ's IPL players in Maldives might head to England this weekend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 12, 2021 13:56 IST
Kane Williamson

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was part of SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand's cricketers, including skipper Kane Williamson, who are quarantining in Maldives after the suspension of IPL 2021 last week might head to England this weekend for an upcoming two-Test series, head coach Gary Stead said.

 

Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and physio Tommy Simsek are currently undergoing isolation in the Maldives and the Test series against England is due to start on June 2, followed by the ICC World Test Championship final against India from June 18 in Southampton.

"I don't know all the details right now," Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"My understanding is that they are looking to leave somewhere around the time that we leave (May 15, 16 or 17) in that time frame. My understanding is that England board is still working through the final details of what it means to come through the Maldives as opposed to New Zealand," he added.

Maldives has been placed in the UK government's red list , which means that no direct flights from that country would be allowed in England and residents coming from there will have to undergo 10-day quarantine.

Stead also hinted that pacer Trent Boult, who went home after the IPL's suspension, might be available only for the WTC final.

"Everyone has got their reasons around it," Stead said.

"India changed very, very quickly, over the space of two or three days, and there were options put in front of the guys and he (Boult) felt for him and his mental health, the best thing he could do was get home for a while.

"He will be ready. We are working through what build-up looks like to him and his readiness for the World Test Championship final when he comes back to us."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India's pace trio get vaccinated
England players likely to miss rescheduled IPL 2021
IPL teams, players donate for COVID-19 relief efforts
COVID impact: Passenger vehicle sales dip 10% in April
Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, 32 killed
Cool Denim Styles to Copy
Prices of key Covid bulk drugs soar as demand rises
'Dil Mange Mower', says Rishabh

I owe my career to Virat bhaiya: Siraj

