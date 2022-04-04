News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New Zealand give emotional Taylor a winning farewell

New Zealand give emotional Taylor a winning farewell

April 04, 2022 17:03 IST
Ross Taylor

IMAGE: Ross Taylor was presented with a traditional Samoan necklace. Photograph: Black Caps/Twitter

An emotional Ross Taylor got a winning farewell from his New Zealand team mates who thrashed the Netherlands by 115 runs in the final One-dayer to complete a 3-0 series sweep on Monday.

The 38-year-old, who played the last of his 112 Tests in January, could not hold back tears when the teams lined up for national anthems at Hamilton's Seddon Park for his 236th and final ODI in New Zealand colours.

 

Ross Taylor

Taylor, who has played 450 matches for New Zealand in all formats since his ODI debut in Napier 16 years ago, received a guard of honour from the Dutch side when he walked out to bat.

He managed 14 off 16 balls before retiring as New Zealand's most successful One-day batsman having accumulated 8,607 runs including 21 hundreds and 51 half-centuries, both record marks for his country.

Taylor's final act in international cricket was taking a catch to seal New Zealand's comprehensive victory watched by his family.

Will Young (120) and Martin Guptill (106) smashed centuries to power New Zealand to 333-8 but the day belonged to Taylor who led them off the field after the victory.

Ross Taylor

"Ross is undoubtedly one of the absolute greats of New Zealand cricket and one of the greats of world cricket as well," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman Martin Snedden said.

"But it isn't just the stats that has endeared him to the cricketing public of New Zealand. That's his own personal qualities."

"Over the years, we've seen the humbleness, we've seen the smile, and we've seen the dedication to the cause of the Blackcaps."

Ross Taylor

Taylor, presented with a traditional Samoan necklace, thanked the NZC and his team mates.

"It's been a pleasure. I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it," the former New Zealand captain said.

"I'll be watching from afar to see how you guys go."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
